Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland FC makes history with A-League Premier’s Plate victory

RNZ
2 mins to read

Louis Verstraete of Auckland FC celebrates a goal scored with team mates during the A-League Men Round 27 match between Melbourne Victory and Auckland FC at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Saturday, April 19, 2025. Photo / Photosport

Louis Verstraete of Auckland FC celebrates a goal scored with team mates during the A-League Men Round 27 match between Melbourne Victory and Auckland FC at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Saturday, April 19, 2025. Photo / Photosport

RNZ Sport

  • Auckland FC became the first team to win the A-League Men’s Premier’s Plate in their debut season.
  • They secured top spot after Melbourne City drew 0-0 with Adelaide United, making their lead unassailable.
  • Auckland FC will lift the Premier’s Plate at GO Media Stadium and have secured a semi-final berth.

RNZ Sport

Auckland FC’s dream debut season just got better by becoming the first New Zealand side to win the A-League Men’s Premier’s Plate, which they will share with home fans on Sunday.

With two games left in their regular season, Auckland FC sealed top spot and the Premier’s Plate, after second-placed Melbourne City drew 0-0 at home to Adelaide United on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The result left Auckland in an unassailable position, with just one match remaining in the 2024/25 season for Melbourne City.

Auckland FC meet Perth Glory on Sunday afternoon, and regardless of the result will lift the Premier’s Plate in front of an expected sold-out home crowd at Auckland’s GO Media Stadium.

It caps off a historic inaugural season for Auckland FC, who made a record-breaking unbeaten start to life in football’s A-League. Backed by one of the league’s best defences, a strong attack and fantastic home support, Steve Corica’s men have led the league for much of their first season.

Auckland FC have locked in a semi-final berth, but also a chance to host the grand final.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A-League executive chair Stephen Conroy congratulated Auckland FC.

“It’s testament to all involved with Auckland FC for the impact they’ve had on and off the field; playing fantastic football and building an incredible connection with the local football community.

“We look forward to seeing them complete the regular season and move into the finals series, where they will push to become the first-ever team to win the Premier’s Plate and Championship in their inaugural season.”

The finals series kicks off on the weekend of May 9-11, with two elimination finals between third and sixth, and fourth and fifth, with the two winners facing the top two sides in two-legged semifinals.

The winners will then progress to the grand final, with the highest-placed team from the regular season earning the right to host the showpiece event on the weekend of May 31-June 1.

- RNZ

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand