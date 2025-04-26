The result left Auckland in an unassailable position, with just one match remaining in the 2024/25 season for Melbourne City.

Auckland FC meet Perth Glory on Sunday afternoon, and regardless of the result will lift the Premier’s Plate in front of an expected sold-out home crowd at Auckland’s GO Media Stadium.

It caps off a historic inaugural season for Auckland FC, who made a record-breaking unbeaten start to life in football’s A-League. Backed by one of the league’s best defences, a strong attack and fantastic home support, Steve Corica’s men have led the league for much of their first season.

Auckland FC have locked in a semi-final berth, but also a chance to host the grand final.

A-League executive chair Stephen Conroy congratulated Auckland FC.

“It’s testament to all involved with Auckland FC for the impact they’ve had on and off the field; playing fantastic football and building an incredible connection with the local football community.

“We look forward to seeing them complete the regular season and move into the finals series, where they will push to become the first-ever team to win the Premier’s Plate and Championship in their inaugural season.”

The finals series kicks off on the weekend of May 9-11, with two elimination finals between third and sixth, and fourth and fifth, with the two winners facing the top two sides in two-legged semifinals.

The winners will then progress to the grand final, with the highest-placed team from the regular season earning the right to host the showpiece event on the weekend of May 31-June 1.

- RNZ