After the game Corica said he was yet to speak to referee Alex King – and doubted that he would.

“I don’t want an apology,” said Corica. “I want the right decision to be made. In my opinion they got it wrong and that could have cost us, getting back into the game and getting into a final. You’re talking about big decisions there, so you would hope they get it right.”

Auckland FC substitutes remonstrate with assistant referee. Copyright Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport.nz

It was a flashpoint – and a debatable call – especially as Robinson made the judgement from the far sideline. But Auckland had also sowed the seeds of their downfall with a passive approach. They played without luck, as the wicked curling deflection for Melbourne’s first goal in the 55th minute, from a hopeful shot from Zinedine Machach, was a bizarre way to concede.

But they also seemed to be caught in two minds, perhaps aware of their 1-0 advantage from the first leg. In front of an expectant home crowd, they took time to settle and struggled to assert control, with too many players below their best. They were also – as Corica admitted – caught out by Melbourne’s switch in formation to a back three, which shut down the Auckland attack and offered more space in wide areas.

“We weren’t expecting that,” said Corica. “It took us a little bit of time to get used to.”

The coach admitted that Auckland was edged in the physical battle, with the visitors sharper to respond.

“We were a little bit slow to second balls,” said Corica. “In Melbourne we were winning all these challenges, [on Saturday] we were probably a little bit off in that department. Maybe that cost us.”

Bruno Fornaroli’s 60th minute strike was the killer blow, sucking the energy out the stadium. Auckland tried to respond but couldn’t create too much, against the resolute Victory defence.

But there was almost the ultimate late finale, with Nando Pijnaker’s 98th minute shot from close range cleared off the line, after Victory keeper Jack Duncan had spilled a cross.

“This season we’ve scored late goals and it’s just unfortunate that it didn’t happen as that would have brought the roof down,” said Corica. “Little chances like that. You think you got an open goal, but there was someone there to clear it.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.