Auckland FC coach Steve Corica believes the match officials got a crucial second half call wrong in Saturday’s shock 2-0 loss to Melbourne Victory, denying his team a route back into the semifinal.
While Corica made no excuses – admitting Melbourne Victory were the better team across the match – he blasted the decision to disallow a potential Auckland FC goal in the 69th minute, which would have levelled the tie on aggregate.
Logan Rogerson rose high to nod in a Guillermo May cross at the far post, which had everyone in the 29,000 strong crowd on their feet but those celebrations were cut short, as assistant referee Kearney Robinson had his flag raised, indicating that the ball had gone over the byline. Replays were inconclusive – with VAR upholding the decision – much to the chagrin of Corica.
“I think we all saw the replay – the ball’s in play,” said an animated Corica. “So, for me, the referee’s made a bad decision, the linesman has, and so has the VAR because that would have obviously helped us get back into the game.”
“It wasn’t our day. We had a few half chances, but it just wasn’t falling for us, and we switched off a couple of times to let them get into the lead but we weren’t given the opportunity to get back into the game because of that decision as well.”