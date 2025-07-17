Minister Erica Stanford, following the Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care, revealed a redress package for those who were tortured at the Lake Alice facility.

The Government is increasing the Lake Alice torture redress funding pool by $7 million after a higher-than-expected number of survivors were deemed eligible for payment.

In the 70s and 80s, hundreds of children and young people were sent to the psychiatric institution in Manawatū, where many were tortured with electric shocks and painful injections of paraldehyde.

Officials in December had expected up to 120 people to be eligible for payments, but as of last week, 137 applicants have been deemed eligible and another eight are being considered.

The total funding available for the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent torture redress scheme is now $29.68m. Of this, $26.56m is for redress payments. The remainder was for administrative costs.

Redress options for those tortured at Lake Alice include a rapid $150,000 payment or an individualised assessment of the level of torture they were put through. As of July 10, 98 people had requested the $150,000 expedited payment and 87 payments had been made.