Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Abuse in care: Govt increases Lake Alice redress pool after more people eligible than expected

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Minister Erica Stanford, following the Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care, revealed a redress package for those who were tortured at the Lake Alice facility.

The Government is increasing the Lake Alice torture redress funding pool by $7 million after a higher-than-expected number of survivors were deemed eligible for payment.

In the 70s and 80s, hundreds of children and young people were sent to the psychiatric institution in Manawatū, where many were tortured with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save