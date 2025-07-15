Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal. Photo / AFP

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is facing an investigation regarding the presence of a group of people with dwarfism as entertainers at his 18th birthday party last weekend, Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights told AFP today.

The winger celebrated with a private event in Olivella, around 50km west of Barcelona, which the ministry asked the prosecutor’s office to probe, following a complaint from the Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE).

Yamal turned 18 on July 13, the day after his party on Saturday night, which many of his teammates attended, along with celebrities from the music world including Bizarrap and Bad Gyal.

“The ADEE has filed a complaint, so this ministry has asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate to see if the law has been violated and, therefore, the rights of people with disabilities [have been],” Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights told AFP.

ADEE “publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment” and said they would take legal action as it “perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights” of people with disabilities.