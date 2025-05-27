Auckland FC manager Steve Corica has been named Coach of the Year. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

Steve Corica has been named A-League Coach of the Year after steering Auckland FC to the Premier’s Plate in their maiden season in the football league.

The premiership winners fell at the season’s penultimate hurdle on Saturday night, when they lost 2-0 to Melbourne Victory before 29,000 fans at Mt Smart Stadium in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Auckland FC just needed a draw to go through, but the Victory with a 2-1 aggregate score, will play Melbourne City in the grand final last weekend.

Corica was left fuming about a ruling that denied them a goal after Logan Rogerson headed a Guillermo May high cross into the net in the 69th minute.