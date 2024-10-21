Advertisement
New Zealand shines with historic wins across multiple sports this weekend

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Team New Zealand celebrate defending the America's Cup for a record third straight time. Photo / America's Cup

Team New Zealand celebrate defending the America's Cup for a record third straight time. Photo / America's Cup

It might be the Year of the Dragon but this weekend belongs to the Kiwi.

New Zealand and its athletes showcased their dominance on the international stage over the weekend, delivering impressive efforts across several sports.

Auckland FC made a strong start in their inaugural A-League match, defeating the Brisbane Road 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.

In Barcelona, Team New Zealand achieved a historic feat by defending the America’s Cup and becoming the first team to win the competition three times in a row.

The Black Caps also made history by securing one of their best wins in nearly 95 years after defeating India on Indian soil for the first time in 36 years.

The Silver Ferns unleashed a dominant attacking display to topple world champions Australia 64-50 in the first Constellation Cup test in Wellington.

Meanwhile, the White Ferns had a remarkable turnaround to win the T20 Cricket World Cup, defeating South Africa by 32 runs. The White Ferns came into the tournament having lost 10 straight matches and found form at the right time to win their first World Cup title since victory in the 50-over format in 2000.

Lastly, in his return to Formula One, Liam Lawson showcased his skills by finishing ninth at the Texas Grand Prix. The result was particularly noteworthy as he had started in 19th position at the back of the pack.

