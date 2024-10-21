Team New Zealand celebrate defending the America's Cup for a record third straight time. Photo / America's Cup

It might be the Year of the Dragon but this weekend belongs to the Kiwi.

New Zealand and its athletes showcased their dominance on the international stage over the weekend, delivering impressive efforts across several sports.

Auckland FC made a strong start in their inaugural A-League match, defeating the Brisbane Road 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.

In Barcelona, Team New Zealand achieved a historic feat by defending the America’s Cup and becoming the first team to win the competition three times in a row.