Coach Dame Noeline Taurua under fire for substitution strategy

Former Silver Ferns captain Adine Wilson has criticised Dame Noeline Taurua’s substitution strategy as New Zealand stare down the barrel of a maiden series whitewash against England on home soil.

The second Taini Jamison Trophy loss to England in Porirua marks the first time the Ferns have conceded the series with a game to spare and was their fourth defeat from six games this year.

It was also New Zealand’s fifth loss from their past seven encounters with the Roses dating back to last year’s World Cup semifinal heartbreak in Cape Town.

Maddy Gordon, Kimiora Poi and Kate Heffernan were all used at centre in Porirua, while Maia Wilson appeared briefly at goal attack and Erena Mikaere at goalkeep.

Wilson told Newstalk ZB she did not understand the rotation.

“I won’t lie – it was intriguing. We were certainly scratching our heads, going, ‘What are we trying to achieve here?’ I think particularly that initial change of Maddy going off, it just unsettled the team.”

New Zealand’s two losses featured momentum shifts after halftime, with the Ferns losing the third quarter of game two 18-12.

Wilson said the wheels were coming off after strong starts.

“The Ferns have won one third quarter in the last 10 matches against England. The same old things are happening and that’s why it felt so frustrating at the end. It felt like it was there for the taking.”

New Zealand had the ascendancy early in the contest, shooting out to a three-goal lead by the end of the first quarter. They were up by four when Poi replaced Gordon in the centre circle.

Wilson does not see the sense in changing a winning formula.

“I thought Maddy was doing a really good job. The Ferns seemed to have the momentum at that stage and whether that change just shifted the structure a little bit and it meant we just struggled a little bit more at that centre pass.”

Gordon herself appeared stumped by the change in her halftime interview with Sky Sport.

“Haven’t got any feedback, so we’ll see. Hopefully just getting some air, some fresh legs and hopefully go back out there.”

Taurua explained her rationale post-match.

“We needed people to be able to attack the circle edge and also the penetration so that we don’t put Grace [Nweke] under pressure.”

Wilson said England had been applying a full-court zone defence – a typically Kiwi trait – and New Zealand had failed to adapt.

“We are so renowned for a full-court zone defence, yet the Silver Ferns didn’t seem to adjust or cope well with something that we do a lot ourselves.”

The third dead-rubber test against England is in Invercargill on Sunday.



