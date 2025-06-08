“Our vision is to inspire and unify through rugby and that opportunity has been an easy motivator for me every single day, from the community game right through to the international level,” he said.

“I have had the privilege of leading an amazing group of people at NZR who have a huge amount of care for the game. There’s a deep hunger to get better every day no matter how well we think we are doing and that drive sits right across every person working for NZR, our competitions and our national teams.”

Robinson acknowledged his role was the subject of intense scrutiny.

“That reflects the immense passion that so many Kiwis feel for our sport and the special place rugby has in our country. The fact people can come up to me, share their views and talk with incredible knowledge and depth of feeling is something we never want to take for granted.

When he became chief executive, Robinson replaced Steve Tew who had held the job since 2008.

In a statement Kirk acknowledged Robinson’s “great service to NZR and the sport”.

“He has led with a passion for rugby and we thank him for his commitment over the past six years.

“Mark has driven significant change, both in New Zealand and internationally, and the Board believes the organisation is well-placed to capitalise on this. Of note was his leadership through a global pandemic that saw the game deal with an unprecedented crisis.

“We also understand Mark’s desire to relocate to Australia where his family are now all living. He will go with our best wishes when he moves there at the end of this year.

“Mark will continue to lead for the remainder of the year as we conclude key projects, and the Board will now commence recruitment for the new role.”

Robinson has managed the national game through turbulent times, on the field and off.

He took the reins just months before Covid-19 disrupted the global sporting calendar.

NZR has posted losses in each of the past three years. Last month, it announced a near-$20m loss for the 2024 financial year, which came in spite of record-breaking revenue of $285m.

Robinson has been the public face of the Silver Lake deal, bringing in an American venture capital fund with a $200m investment in the game.

After pushback from the NZ Rugby Players Association, led at the time by Kirk, the terms of the Silver Lake deal were renegotiated.

Robinson has also seen major sponsor Ineos walked out on its six-year deal that was worth $21 million a year, halfway through the contract.

On the field there were the highs of Black Ferns home World Cup victory and an All Blacks World Cup campaign that fell just one point short of glory.

The mid-period of his time in charge of NZR was marked by highly public discussion regarding the appointment of the All Blacks coach.

After the All Blacks had been beaten 2-1 in a home series by Ireland for the first time, pressure was growing on coach Ian Foster, with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson seen by many as the likely replacement.

Assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar were let go, as Jason Ryan joined the squad to work with the forwards and former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt came on board.

Foster, with the backing of senior players, held his job following a staunch defeat of South Africa at Ellis Park, capping a run of five defeats from the previous six games.

After the side returned to New Zealand the chief executive, wearing a brown jumper, backed the incumbent coach.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

But the support for Foster did not extend beyond the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with Robertson appointed to take over after the tournament.

Robinson was elected to the NZR in 2013 and has served as the NZR Board delegate to World Rugby.

The Taranaki midfielder played nine tests for the All Blacks between 2000 and 2002. After retiring from playing, he became chief executive of Taranaki Rugby from 2007-2012.