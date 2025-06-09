Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific playoffs expose NZ teams’ discipline issues - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Blues celebrate victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

The Blues celebrate victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Super Rugby Pacific playoffs highlighted both the brilliance and discipline issues of New Zealand’s players.
  • Pressure-induced lapses in discipline have plagued New Zealand rugby for nearly a decade.
  • Ill-discipline, illustrated by penalty counts, hinders New Zealand teams from reaching their full potential.

A dramatic and frenetic weekend of Super Rugby Pacific playoffs managed to simultaneously showcase both the brilliance of New Zealand’s elite players and the endemic flaw that has been at the core of most All Blacks’ defeats in the past six years.

It’s clear from the way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby