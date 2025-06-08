The format for the knockout stage of Super Rugby Pacific this year has had more ifs, buts and maybes than a politician’s promise. But now we’ve reached the semifinals, understanding what’s happening is clear sailing.

There are no more countbacks. No checking who had the most wins in round-robin games. In a fortnight, the winner of the Blues-Crusaders game on Friday in Christchurch will meet the winner of Saturday’s semi in Hamilton between the Chiefs and the Brumbies.

My money, as it has been for several weeks, remains on a final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders.

When déjà vu excites ... again

The drama of a major comeback story is one of many reasons some of us love sport. This Friday in Christchurch we’ll see teams in the Blues and the Crusaders who by sheer willpower have hoisted themselves up to a point where the glory days are beckoning again.

Early in the season, the defending champions, the Blues, almost looked a spent force. So their long-odds victory over the Chiefs was a triumph for not only technical skills, but huge self-belief. With 20 minutes to go, the Blues were behind 19-6. To win from that position speaks volumes for their attitude.

Hoskins Sotutu epitomised their gutsy mindset. The No 8 may be on the outer with the All Blacks, but any whispers about his lack of workrate were surely silenced by his willingness to smash the ball upfield into a large, menacing Chiefs’ defensive line.

Man of the match

As impressive as Sotutu and the other Blues forwards were, the man of the match was surely the Blues first five-eighths, Beauden Barrett. On a night where control was vital, he was a commanding figure. His tactical kicking was shrewd and accurate, and his goalkicking impeccable.

The bonus with Barrett is his pace, which makes him a constant attacking threat. Defenders can never afford to run wide off him. A perfect example of the danger he can present came just before halftime. He speared a kick through, flew past defenders but then, to his dismay, saw the slippery ball squirt away from him over the line.

Beauden Barrett takes the ball into the Chiefs defence. Photo / Photosport

Quote of the round

Blues coach Vern Cotter, reminded by journalists that the Crusaders have never lost a knockout game in Christchurch said: “Not yet.”

Mind the backlash

As impressive as the Brumbies were in dispatching the Hurricanes 35-28 in Canberra, the Chiefs should still have too much firepower on Saturday for the only Australian team left in the competition.

The Brumbies are a very good side. Their forwards are extremely well-drilled and in Rob Valetini, they have a world-class flanker. Aimless kicking against them can be costly too. Fullback Tom Wright and wings Corey Toole and Andy Muirhead are all dangerously elusive runners.

It wasn’t as if the Canes played badly. There were moments bordering on genius from Ruben Love at fullback and loose forward Peter Lakai carried with ferocious intent. But every time it seemed the Canes were taking control, the Brumbies would calmly respond in the way they have in the last 25 years or more in Super Rugby, working for field position and then hammering over for a mauling try.

For the Chiefs, the intensity of the game with the Blues, even though it was lost, may prove to be ideal preparation for what’s sure to be a fierce arm wrestle on Saturday in Hamilton.

A comeback for the ages?

Last year was a shocker for the Crusaders, the rugby equivalent of the annus horribilis Queen Elizabeth II had in 1992 (with a castle on fire and royal divorces), as the 2023 champions plunged to ninth on the table. It’s a tribute to the resilience of coach Rob Penney and his squad that they’ve rebounded so well there was never a moment in their 32-12 defeat of the Reds when it seemed the team from Christchurch might not win.

They dominated all aspects of the game. On a wet, freezing night, the forwards battle was always going to be crucial. Outstanding for the Crusaders was flanker Ethan Blackadder, giving a reminder of how dynamic he is when free of injury. His work at the breakdown was a brilliant combination of fierce determination, strength and street smarts.

The only downside from the match for the Crusaders was a knee injury to Tamaiti Williams. The massive prop spearheaded a forward pack that dominated the scrums to an almost startling degree. His return for the Blues game would be a huge bonus for the Crusaders.

Brothers in arms

While older brother Beauden Barrett was running things for the Blues in Hamilton, Scott Barrett provided a reminder in Christchurch of why he is so highly rated by All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Players tackled by the big lock judder to a halt in their tracks and at this stage of the season, where every point in a knockout game can count, that sort of defence is pure gold.

Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.