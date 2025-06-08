“We probably did the Blues a bit of a favour last year by winning a semifinal, so maybe they could do the same,” McMillan said.

“But we will just worry about ourselves and the rest will take care of itself.”

McMillan was quick to dismiss claims his side were complacent, knowing the Chiefs would have a home semifinal regardless of the result.

The Chiefs were leading by 13 points in the second half before the Blues roared back and took the lead with the final kick of the game as Beauden Barrett converted Beehre’s try.

“We wanted to win this game and put the Blues to be bed, because, you know, wins like this will just fuel more confidence,” McMillan said.

“It’s always what is directly in front of us. I think we have been pretty consistent with that and our preparation, the effort we put in ... was reflective of a team that really wanted to win.”

Meanwhile, Blues coach Vern Cotter knows his side will have to create history against the Crusaders if they are to reach the final.

Since Super Rugby’s inception in 1996, the Crusaders have never lost a playoffs game at home, with a 30-0 record.

“Nothing lasts forever, so it’s just our job to prepare as best we can, and it’ll be what will be,” Cotter said. “We’ll certainly be determined to back the performance up this week.

“They’re a tough team, but one day they’ll lose down there in the playoffs – and if it can be against us, well, we’ll be certainly pushing as best we can for that.

“It may come down to the 85th minute again next week.”

The Blues only have six days to prepare for the clash, but Cotter wouldn’t want it any other way.

“The six-day turnaround is good for us,” said Cotter. “No time to sit around and dawdle.

“It’s recovery, keeping that cohesion, excitement. What I saw this week was enjoyment, being together and creating something.

“We’ll get straight back into it on Monday, low-intensity Tuesday, day off Wednesday, speed it up, then fly Thursday. Not a lot of time to ask questions.”

