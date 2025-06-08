Advertisement
Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs hopeful of Blues upset in quest to host grand final

The Blues have made an unbelievable comeback against the Chiefs at Waikato Stadium.

Former top seeds the Chiefs are hoping their qualifying-final vanquishers the Blues can do them a massive favour and steer the Super Rugby Pacific final back to Hamilton.

Replacement Blues lock Josh Beehre scored the 84th-minute, match-winning try, which saw the defending champions claim a 20-19 win over the Chiefs

