Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss the All Blacks surprise selections for the first test against France in Dunedin. Video \ NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

French coach Fabien Galthie has named five newcomers in his starting XV and a further three more on the bench to face the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday.

First five-eighths Joris Segonds, flanker Alexandre Fischer, lock Tyler Duguid, prop Giorgi Beria and winger Tom Spring will make their debuts in the opening test.

Perpignan’s Beria did play in an unofficial test against Uruguay last year.

The bench features likely debutants in props Paul Mallez and Régis Montagne, along with South African-born lock Jacobus Van Tonder.

Mickael Guillard and Gael Fickou are the only two players in the starting side to have played in France’s last Six Nations test against Scotland in March, while Fickou, named captain this weekend, is the only member of the 23 who started against the All Blacks last November.