“They’ve probably been chewing at the bit for six months now and it’s awesome to see them come in here and really own their roles.

“As soon as we were in here on day one in camp, you could tell that they had been working tirelessly to make sure we turn up and get what we need to beat England.

“In terms of era, you never steer away from the legacy of what’s gone before. It always feels special to be an All Black. But within the environment and the group there are a lot of new things, and that is refreshing.”

Having spent the majority of his professional career under Robertson’s tutelage, Taylor spotted nothing significantly new about the man himself — aside from a change in his choice of socks.

Although international rugby will pose a greater challenge, the longtime Crusaders coach is well accustomed to the demands of relentless success, and his focus has remained on the players’ mindset.

“Obviously the expectations are a lot higher because you’re now the All Blacks coach, and rightly so,” Taylor said. “The nation prides itself on being a great rugby nation and he gets the duty of leading this team. But he’s shown no difference to what he’s been in the past.

Scott Robertson and Codie Taylor have enjoyed much success together. Photo / Photosport

“He just pops in and out when he wants to. He’s always thinking, always trying to add to our game, whether it’s on-field or off-field. The connection of the group is really important to him, and the mindset that he wants to drive for us as a team each week is his baby.”

The psychological aspect of the test arena has also taken precedence for Taylor when working alongside his younger cohort.

With Dane Coles having headed offshore following last year’s World Cup, the 85-test Taylor is now the senior hooker on the scene. And since he holds no doubts about the abilities of Asafo Aumua (six caps) and George Bell (uncapped), the 33-year-old is ensuring neither teammate is overawed by the grander stage.

“We talk around standards, we talk around All Blacks standards, and it is different. You can’t compare anything to test footy,” Taylor said. “It’s letting them know that in a way that’s going to enhance them as players rather than making it feel like a burden.

“Asafo’s been here before and performed really well in Super Rugby. He’s ready to get stuck into it - he’s looking like a powerhouse.

“Belly’s a really keen and eager young hooker who really wants to learn, and he’s got the goods. He’s a special talent and that’s not taking anything away from the work he puts in.

“You want to help those boys grow and learn as quick as they can, because when you’re out there in test footy it’s a lot different.”