Samipeni Finau smashes Tane Edmed. Photo / Sky Sport

Part of the game? Something that needs to be stamped out?

Debate has swirled following the Chiefs 38-22 win at Allianz Stadium over the Waratahs, with some questioning the integrity of the southern hemisphere game following a monster hit.

After just three minutes of play Chiefs flanker Samipeni Finau employed a trademark thumping tackle on Waratahs first-five Tane Edmed and left the New South Wales playmaker in a heap on the ground needing treatment.

The incident was reviewed and judged that it wasn’t too late or too high, and that Finau had attempted to wrap his arms around the ball carrier.

Official Super Rugby social media channels posted the hit and debate then ensued in the comments sections and in other posts on social media, disputing the officials’ judgement and pointing out Finau’s propensity to target first-fives.

“No wrap in the tackle that’s a yellow card,” said one user of X, formerly known as Twitter.

“That’s not legal. Makes no attempt to wrap, leads with his shoulder, nearly takes his head off.”

One user even went as far to say that regardless of the legality, Finau shouldn’t be allowed to use force on a smaller player.

“There is nothing “crunch” about annihilating an unsighted and smaller player who has already released the ball. Even if this hit is perfectly legal. Now imagine he flattened him ball-and-all...”

There support for the officials’ ruling of the hit, with one social media user querying what the uproar was about.

“That’s a great tackle… why is everyone crying about this?

Finau has acquired a rapidly growing list of highlighted tackles with the Brumbies’ Noah Lolesio, Reds’ Tom Lynagh and William Havili of Moana Pasifika all falling victim to his 115kg frame this season - with just the hit on Lynagh penalised.



