Follow the action as the Chiefs visit the Waratahs in Sydney.

Kaylum Boshier will captain the Chiefs when they visit the Waratahs on Friday night. He joins Samipeni Finau and Wallace Sititi in the loose trio, while George Dyer starts alongside Aidan Ross and Samisoni Taukei’aho in the front row, and Jimmy Tupou starts at lock.

In the backline, Anton Lienert-Brown replaced Daniel Rona alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield in the only change to the side that lost to the Hurricanes before the bye.

On the bench, Tyrone Thompson will provide cover at hooker, while Jared Proffit comes into the side in place of Ollie Norris to provide cover in the front row. Norris, Luke Jacobson, Josh Lord and Kaleb Trask were unavailable for selection.

Chiefs 1-15: Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kaylum Boshier (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane, Quinn Tupaea.