Latam passengers work to gain compensation, a key witness in Donald Trump’s trial takes the stand and first-home buyers dominate the market in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

The inaugural Chief Executive Officer of Super Rugby Pacific has been announced as Jack Mesley, currently Chief Commercial Officer at the A-Leagues.

Sydney-based Mesley will commence in the role on 22 July and boasts more than 20 years of professional experience in marketing and operations.

Mesley said he was excited by the opportunity to engage with the competition and the fans, to help deliver the best possible entertainment product and to drive deeper engagement with the game.

“This is a monumental step for the unions and clubs to come together with a real intent to grow Super Rugby Pacific and put fans at the centre,” Mesley said.

“I am looking forward to working with closely with the Super Rugby Pacific clubs to understand their commonalities and differences, and to come together to ignite the flame for generations to come.”

A graduate of the University of Canberra, Mesley has extensive and broad experience in driving fan engagement and achieving commercial outcomes. Prior to his role at the A-Leagues, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at NRL club Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and spent nine years in brand and marketing at leading beverages company Lion.

Super Rugby Pacific chair Kevin Malloy said Mesley’s strong marketing background and practical skillset made him ideally suited to the Super Rugby Pacific CEO role.

“What set Jack apart from a strong pool of candidates following a thorough search was his passion for rugby, his enthusiasm and a breadth of experience in both marketing and sports,” Malloy said.

“We were looking for someone who isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves, given the joint venture is still relatively new. Jack sees the potential of the competition and wants to build on the success we’ve had to date. And he understands the need to form strong relationships with the broad range of stakeholders. We are really looking forward to having him onboard come July.”



