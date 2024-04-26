The Highlanders after defeat to the Reds. Image / Getty Images

OPINION

An observation...

The Crusaders have grabbed the headlines for their poor performances. It makes sense.

While many expected they’d go back to the peloton of Super Rugby, they’ve been spat out the back and are struggling to keep up in the grupetto. But enough has been written about the Crusaders. We need to talk about the Highlanders. Because while they’re just two points off the top-eight, they’re way off the frontrunners. And it’s not a new issue.

An explanation...

The Highlanders feel like they’ve been going backwards since their title win in 2015, slowly at first and then rapidly.

The blanking at the Reds in Brisbane last week was the nadir. There’s been wins this season but it’s hard to see anything coming to a title run in the next few years, with just one current All Black on their books.

That’s a major challenge to fall at the feet of Jamie Joseph, back this season at the Highlanders as head of rugby. He’s not the one coaching but Joseph must find a way to reshape the franchise back into the side he led to the title nearly a decade ago.

A suggestion...

The Highlanders built the bricks of their 2015 triumph with some smart recruitment. That eye seems to have been lost.

Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues is tackled during the round two Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Blues at AAMI Park. Photo / Getty Images

A knack to pick up the right player not getting a look in elsewhere (Malakai Fekitoa and Waisake Naholo anyone?) or workhorses that were behind All Blacks in other centres (Nasi Manu and Ash Dixon), sprinkle that with the odd cult hero (Marty Banks and Richard Buckman) and anchor it with sharp pick-ups (Aaron Smith and Lima Sopoaga), then homegrown talent like Ben Smith and you’ve got yourself a rugby team.

Whether that variety of players simply don’t exist on the NPC tree anymore or if their vision has changed, it doesn’t seem to be working. With Aaron Smith not there for the first time in more than a decade, it feels like the thread back to 2015 has finally been lost.

A question...

When was the last time the Highlanders looked like contenders?

This season always felt like a rebuilding year but has been marred by an unclear game plan and inconsistent selections, along with questionable recruitment. After a couple of weeks where they left him in club rugby, Welshman Rhys Patchell has the 10 jersey again tomorrow against the Force.

Ex-England playmaker Freddie Burns also came and went last year. Surely the Highlanders should have better options than offering the starting 10 jersey to washed up Six Nations players?

Dunedin has always been a trickier sell than the other four centres to prospective recruits from outside the region, but it seems like it’s becoming harder to sell the vision.

The strength of Super Rugby relies on a consistent Highlanders side.

A prediction...

There is a bright spot, with a swag of young promising players coming through that could – if they kick on – become a force over coming years if matched with some sharp recruitment.

Cam Millar, Ajay Faleafaga, Jack Taylor, Sean Withy, Fabian Holland could all become top talent. The Highlanders could be on the precipice of a bright future if the future stars are converted to influential Super Rugby players.

But that’s an if.

Elliott Smith is Newstalk ZB and Gold Sport’s lead rugby commentator and reporter. He’s been a sports journalist since 2010 and has travelled to three Rugby World Cups for NZME, including commentating the Rugby World Cup final in 2023.