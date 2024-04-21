Sevu Reece shows how the Crusaders are feeling following their loss to the Western Force. Photo / Getty Images

Sevu Reece shows how the Crusaders are feeling following their loss to the Western Force. Photo / Getty Images

Time is fast running out for the Crusaders.

Following their 37-15 loss to the Western Force in the battle of Super Rugby Pacific’s bottom teams, the reigning champions found themselves as the competition’s anchor with just one win from eight games.

Things started well for the Crusaders in Perth when off-season signing Levi Aumua crossed for his first try of the campaign within five minutes of kickoff.

It soon went downhill from there, however, with the Force taking a 16-5 lead at halftime. While the Crusaders got within seven points midway through the second half, the Force dominated the final quarter of the game to run the scoreline up.

The Crusaders didn’t help themselves in the contest, turning the ball over 14 times and being unable to make the most of having the bulk of possession.

“That one hurts,” Christie told Stan Sport after the game.

“We made a lot of errors and, as we know, errors let any team into a game. The solution is we work on those areas.

“We know we can attack, we know you’ve got game-breakers and we know we can string together enough phases to score some amazing tries, so from there we just need to work on making that happen more often and obviously, at the other end, not letting them in as easy.”

Despite having just one win this season, the Crusaders have picked up three bonus points which are helping to keep their hopes of a season revival afloat. With seven points to their name this season, they sit six back from the top eight and a spot in the playoffs.

However, they face a tough schedule through the back end of the season with just one game against a team not currently in the top eight in their final six fixtures. That game is a local derby against the 10th-placed Highlanders.

Christie admits it would be unusual to see the team surge into title contention through the back end of the season, but if they could sort out their performances, then moves on the ladder would follow.

“To be honest, I’m not interested in the ladder. We start winning games, we’ll put ourselves in a position,” Christie said.

“Yes, it’s unique. Yes, no team’s probably done it from here, but I’ve still got full faith, full trust in our team that when we get it right, we’re a dangerous team.

“We’ve just got to get it right more often and we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Remaining Crusaders fixtures

v Melbourne Rebels (fourth on table)

v Queensland Reds (6)

at Highlanders (10)

at Act Brumbies (3)

v Blues (2)

v Moana Pasifika (8)

