Follow the action as the Highlanders meet the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Highlanders have named a significantly rotated side to face the Reds.

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot returns to the starting side, having come off the bench in last week’s defeat to the Rebels. Captain Billy Harmon moves from openside flanker to No 8, while lock Oliver Haig moves into the loose forwards at No 6.

Halfback Folau Fakatava and fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens have both been moved to the bench, and been replaced in the starting side by James Arscott and Connor Garden-Bachop respectively.

Cameron Millar takes the No 10 jersey, in place of Ajay Faleafaga, who moves to the bench, while Tanielu Tele’a returns at centre, in place of the injured Jonah Lowe.

Highlanders 1-15: Ethan de Groot, Ricky Jackson, Saula Ma’u, Hugo Plummer, Pari Pari Parkinson, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), James Arscott, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Reserves: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Nikora Broughton, Folau Fakatava, Ajay Faleafaga, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.