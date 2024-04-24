Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

All Blacks loose forwards pose headache for Scott Robertson despite options aplenty: Liam Napier

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
The Chiefs are in the middle of another rip-roaring season with rugby stars Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, and more! Kea Kids News reporter Hamish is with the boys to get some tips on his kicks and perfect his mana wave. Video / Kea Kids News

ANALYSIS

As many as 12 contenders are lining up to fill at most six jerseys in the All Blacks loose forwards. Super Rugby form must be judged against the incumbents, some of whom have barely

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport