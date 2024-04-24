ANALYSIS

As many as 12 contenders are lining up to fill at most six jerseys in the All Blacks loose forwards. Super Rugby form must be judged against the incumbents, some of whom have barely played this year.

Good luck to Scott Robertson and Jason Ryan as they attempt to whittle down the plethora of All Blacks loose forwards in the coming weeks.

Of all the selection headaches facing the new national coaching team, the loose forward cull will be the toughest the All Blacks confront.

While post-World Cup depth is a concern in other areas, loose forward is not one.

In a potential 33-man squad for the opening two-test home series against England and one-off assignment with Fiji in San Diego in July, the All Blacks could find room for a maximum of six loose forwards.

Even then, though, the emergence of a dynamic breed of loose forward contenders will leave at least five proven or talented prospects confined to the outside looking in.

In a surprise move that left them light in this department last year, the All Blacks selected five loose forwards for their World Cup campaign in France.

They rectified that imbalance when Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa was ruled out before the tournament began, with Crusaders blindside Ethan Blackadder called in as a replacement.

Of the loose forwards the All Blacks deployed at the World Cup, Shannon Frizell is the only incumbent now unavailable after signing a two-season contract with Japanese club Toshiba.

Frizell will prove incredibly difficult to replace, too, after All Blacks forwards coach Ryan ignited his destructive career best form.

While the All Blacks have ample options at No 8 and openside flanker, filling the blindside brief Frizell seized remains a pressing concern.

Otherwise, though, Robertson faces a difficult task striking the balance between experience, versatility, speed, physicality, work rate, youth, the future and the now.

Ardie Savea, the world’s premier player last year, has continued his standout form with Kobe in Japan.

The big question surrounding Robertson’s coaching tenure is whether Savea will remain at No 8, where he’s started 38 tests, or revert to a traditional openside role when he returns home in June.

Hurricanes No 8 Brayden Iose, with his dynamic speed off the back of the scrum, and Hoskins Sotutu, who has responded to his All Blacks axing last year by harnessing a hungry, direct approach at the Blues, are both firmly stating their respective cases for inclusion.

In Iose’s case, Savea’s absence in Japan has barely been felt.

Brayden Iose has emerged as an All Blacks option. Photo / Photosport

Sam Cane is an interesting prospect, given he hasn’t played since January and is not expected to retain the All Blacks captaincy under Robertson.

The lack of transparency during Cane’s Japanese sabbatical has proven frustrating but he has battled a back injury that’s sidelined him for the bulk of this year.

Cane’s defensive aggression caters itself to the test scene.

No more was this evident than with his heavy hitting display that, among other contributions, inspired the All Blacks memorable World Cup quarterfinal victory over Ireland.

Under a new regime, though, a sense of uncertainty envelopes Cane’s long-term test future.

After a slow start to the season Dalton Papali’i is warming into prominence at the right time of the year, on both sides of the ball, with the Blues. Depending on where the All Blacks see Savea featuring, they must determine whether they need three opensides in their squad.

At this stage there appears no need to rush his progression but 21-year-old Hurricanes flanker Peter Lakai has kept Du’Plessis Kirifi on the bench this year - and is destined for the All Blacks in the not-too-distant future.

Luke Jacobson, after assuming the Chiefs captaincy, started the season with a series of powerful performances but, like his team, has tailed off somewhat in recent weeks.

The All Blacks lacked faith in Jacobson last year when promoting Tupou Vaa’i to start at blindside for the opening World Cup test against France in Paris. Jacobson is best suited to No 8 but he is one of multiple candidates pushing to replace Frizell on the side of the scrum too.

Ethan Blackadder is another in that category. At the peak of his powers Blackadder brings a relentless physical presence but after a procession of injuries he’s been restricted to 10 tests and it’s two years since we’ve seen his best.

In a Crusaders side that sits bottom of the table, Blackadder has struggled for impact since returning from another layoff.

From a pure physicality perspective Samipeni Finau is the closest like-for-like replacement to Frizell.

While he must rid his game of the propensity to wipe out first five-eighths late, with ball in hand and defensively Finau imposes his physical prowess like few other blindside prospects.

Finau missed World Cup selection with the All Blacks preferring to carry an additional wing but the Tongan-born hit man undoubtedly remains on their radar.

The log jam of loose forwards extends to Crusaders No 8 Cullen Grace, one of the best exponents in the air, 21-test blindside Akira Ioane, Highlanders captain Billy Harmon and 21-year-old skilful Chiefs powerhouse Wallace Sititi.

Consistent performances in the height of winter, in the close quarter elements test rugby demands, and come the finals, carry much more weight than running amok against Super Rugby Pacific lightweights. For those attempting to force their way into the All Blacks, the real work is merely beginning.

All Blacks incumbents, those who have proven their credentials at the elite level, start one step ahead of their rivals but as a new era looms so, too, are a host of challengers signalling their intent to rise through the ranks.

Whether Robertson and Ryan are willing to be brave and bold or stick with the tried and true is one of their most intriguing selection conundrums.

Striking that balance will not be easy.

All Blacks loose forward contenders

Incumbents: Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Ethan Blackadder.

Prospects: Brayden Iose, Hoskins Sotutu, Samipeni Finau, Peter Lakai, Cullen Grace, Akira Ioane, Billy Harmon, Wallace Sititi.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.