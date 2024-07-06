“Relief. That’s the honest call,” Robertson said of his prevailing emotion following the 16-15 victory.

“When we got into the second half I thought ‘this is exactly what they need’ but we got there.”

There was no easing in, no honeymoon, as England handed Robertson an immediate insight into challenges the elite test match arena will throw at him in the coming years.

“It’s good to be one from one,” Robertson said. “It obviously could’ve been a little bit different. There’s a lot of stuff we can get better at but I’m pleased with the result and mental fortitude.

“It definitely wasn’t Super Rugby was it? You’ve got to kick your goals. Every point counts. Every opportunity counts. Those little margins were tight.

“I’d like to say I was calm and composed. I don’t know if you saw me whack the wall behind me a couple of times. On reflection, I probably could’ve breathed through a couple of those. You get a little bit emotional at times but as long as the messages are clear going down. It’s a good way to let a bit of steam off. We’ll all be better for it – coaches, management and players.”

McKenzie emulated Robertson’s palpable exhale after Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli waved off his late penalty attempt. While accepting his fault, noting it was the first and, hopefully, last time he experiences the time-out call, McKenzie would like stadiums to display the shot clock on the big screen.

“He rushed me in my previous kick and said I needed to speed up. I felt like I didn’t take too long with the last kick but he did say something when I was in the back of my kick. I went to go forward and it was too late,” McKenzie explained. “I’m not pointing the finger at anyone. I’ve got to sort that out around my process and speeding things up.

“There was a lot of relief after we got the final penalty. It would have been disastrous if we’d lost from three points.

Damian McKenzie had a penalty attempt wiped away. Photo / Photosport

“I’m not making any excuses but it would help if there was a timer on the screen. Counting in my head to 60, especially when I’m trying to focus on the kick, is not great. I have played in games where there is a shot clock so if there was one on the screen that would be awesome.”

After a 10-day preparation window to bring 18 new management and the 32-man squad together, Robertson believes his All Blacks will improve before confronting England at Eden Park next Saturday.

“Everyone says a short 10 days but it actually felt really long because the days are big and trainings are long and there’s lots of firsts,” Robertson said. “They’re done now. We will be more efficient.”

While England should improve, too, this was their best chance, in their first venture to New Zealand in a decade, to catch the All Blacks on the hop.

“They’re six games in this year and well-rehearsed. With our new calls, new management, we’re really pleased to come through and find a way.”

The All Blacks dominated the scrum, despite some perplexing refereeing decisions, and the first half without cashing in but their lineout that botched three throws, their attacking execution and decision-making all need attention.

Finding solutions to counter England’s pressing, consuming rush defence will be front of mind, and the All Blacks will sweat on TJ Perenara after he did not return in the second half due to a nasty knee injury.

“There’s only a few teams in the world that are that quick on defence. South Africa are probably the other that apply that pressure on the second and third pass. We created some opportunities but we didn’t quite finish enough so they had to chase the game.”



