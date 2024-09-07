Mako beat Magpies: Tasman end Hawke’s Bay’s Ranfurly Shield tenure

Tasman beat Hawke's Bay to win the Ranfurly Shield. Photo / Aaron Gillions, Photosport

Tasman Mako have made NPC rugby history with their first ever Ranfurly Shield win after a nail-biting 25-24 triumph over Hawke’s Bay in Napier.

The first half at McLean Park was appreciably flat from the Hawke’s Bay Magpies, whose ill-discipline proved costly with the visitors ahead 8-0 after nine minutes.

A rare surge by wing and crowd-favourite Ben O’Donnell saw him crash over Tasman’s line at the 20-minute mark, only for it to be judged held up.

Mako continued to dominate possession and territory with metre-eating wing Timoci Tavatavanawai a constant menace in the first 40-minutes, breaking tackles and forcing the home team on the back foot.

It didn’t get any easier with Magpies no.8 and former Tasman player Hugh Renton sinbinned in the 22nd minute.