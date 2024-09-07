Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Mako beat Magpies: Tasman end Hawke’s Bay’s Ranfurly Shield tenure

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Tasman beat Hawke's Bay to win the Ranfurly Shield. Photo / Aaron Gillions, Photosport

Tasman beat Hawke's Bay to win the Ranfurly Shield. Photo / Aaron Gillions, Photosport

Tasman Mako have made NPC rugby history with their first ever Ranfurly Shield win after a nail-biting 25-24 triumph over Hawke’s Bay in Napier.

The first half at McLean Park was appreciably flat from the Hawke’s Bay Magpies, whose ill-discipline proved costly with the visitors ahead 8-0 after nine minutes.

A rare surge by wing and crowd-favourite Ben O’Donnell saw him crash over Tasman’s line at the 20-minute mark, only for it to be judged held up.

Mako continued to dominate possession and territory with metre-eating wing Timoci Tavatavanawai a constant menace in the first 40-minutes, breaking tackles and forcing the home team on the back foot.

It didn’t get any easier with Magpies no.8 and former Tasman player Hugh Renton sinbinned in the 22nd minute.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The sole Magpies points came courtesy loosie Sam Smith who touched down in the 33rd minute which saw Mako lead 19-5 at halftime.

A second half attack in the 52nd minute earned the home side a scrum on Tasman’s line, but the efforts were again thwarted by tight Mako defence.

Despite Hawke’s Bay rallying in the second half, Tasman extended their lead to 22-10 after slotting another penalty.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At the 62nd minute O’Donnell scored a try, which, converted by Lincoln McClutchie, closed the gap to 22-17.

The 76th minute saw Mat Protheroe dot down to level the score at 22-22. Danny Toala converted to lead 24-22.

Then came heartbreak for the home team with a Mako penalty on full time, the kick seeing Tasman through with a 25-24 win.

Tasman, a 2006 merger of Nelson Bays and Marlborough in the expansion of the NPC, had never won the Shield.

They haven’t held the Shield since 1973 (under their previous namesake Marlborough). Their first defence will be against Wellington in the coming round.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today