Hamilton Boys’ High School First XV coach leaves lasting legacy

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
Nigel Hotham has stepped down as head coach of the Hamilton Boys' High School First XV.

Waikato’s Hotham family continues to build a sporting legacy with the news Nigel Hotham, Hamilton Boys’ High School’s long-time First XV coach, has stepped down mid-season after 21 years in charge.

In recent weeks, son Noah made his All Blacks debut and has since been reselected in the 2024 Rugby Championship squad, daughter Jazmin has just won a gold medal with the Black Ferns Sevens at the Paris Olympics and oldest son Legin won a silver medal with the Touch Blacks at the Touch World Cup in England.

Another sibling, Tane, recently represented the New Zealand Ambassadors XV in Prague, defeating the Czech Republic 43-0 in a one-off match.

Also resigning from his job as associate headmaster at Hamilton Boys’ High School (HBHS), Hotham will head to Hong Kong for a coaching role with the USRC Tigers after watching Jazmin at the Paris Olympics.

Starting with three years coaching the Kelston Boys’ High School First XV (2000-2002), Hotham transferred south to Hamilton in 2003 – the same year Noah was born.

In his 21 years in charge, he led the Hamilton team to five New Zealand Secondary School First XV titles and four Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournaments and 15 Super 8 championships.

His impact ranged from Scottish and British & Irish Lions international Sean Maitland, who made his Waikato debut in 2006 while still at school, through to – ironically – son Noah Hotham, the newly-selected All Blacks halfback, who joined the national halfback ranks alongside fellow HBHS alumnus Cortez Ratima.

Three of the seven All Blacks Nigel Hotham has coached have been halfbacks.

Hotham also coached the New Zealand secondary schools rugby and touch teams and took touch at HBHS to new levels of success, winning the national title in 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2022.

Assistants Cam Moorby, brother of Māori All Black Josh Moorby, and Greg Kirkham will be in charge of the Hamilton Boys’ High School First XV squad for the remainder of the season.

Nigel Hotham’s HBHS coaching statistics:

Matches: 412

Won: 351

Lost: 53

Drawn: 5

Super 8 winners: 15 – 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 (shared), 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023

National Top Four Appearances: 12 – 2007 (third), 2008 (shared win), 2009 (won), 2010 (second), 2012 (third), 2013 (won), 2014 (shared win), 2016 (third), 2017 (second), 2018 (third), 2019 (third), 2022 (won)

Moascar Cup Holders: 2008-2010 (17 defences), 2013-2014, 2022-2023 (33 defences, most of any school in this period)

Sanix World Youth Champions: 2010-2011, 2014, 2023

Thailand World Schools Champions: 2022

Condor Sevens Winners: 2006, 2008, 2015- 2020, 2022

National Touch Champions: 2005, 2008-2010, 2012-2013, 2016, 2018-2019

New Zealand Secondary Schools Players: 51

All Blacks: 7 – Noah Hotham, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Josh Lord, Emoni Narawa, Cortez Ratima, Sevu Reece.

All Blacks Sevens: 10 – Luke Masirewa, Declan O’Donnell, Kylem O’Donnell, Glen Robertson, Payton Spencer, Dwayne Sweeney, Isaac Te Tamaki, Save Tokula, Regan Ware, Joe Webber.

Other internationals: 7 – Sean Maitland (Scotland/British & Irish Lions), Caleb Muntz (Fiji), Jared Payne (Ireland/British & Irish Lions, Toby Smith (Australia), Henry Speight (Australia), Albert Vulivuli (Fiji), Dominiko Waqaniburotu (Fiji).

