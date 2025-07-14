Waikato boxer Greer Hall (right) fought Brooke Miller of Masterton recently. Hall is now among a team of 11 fighters from Waikato who are competing in Australia this week.

Waikato boxer Greer Hall (right) fought Brooke Miller of Masterton recently. Hall is now among a team of 11 fighters from Waikato who are competing in Australia this week.

A team of New Zealand boxers, including 11 from Waikato, are competing at the Queensland International Golden Gloves Tournament this week, a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

All 11 competitors from Waikato will have plenty to fight for: three of them are competing in the elite division (Commonwealth Games qualifyer) and the other boxers who compete in the Under-19, U17 and U15 categories are hoping to get some great experience under their belts.

The fighters competing at the tournament from July 14-19 include Stephanie Trotter (Elite, 80kg), Hira Pulham (Novice, 90+ kg), Riley Philburn (U17, 52 kg), Zen Parker (U17, 60kg), Asma Nabizadeh (U15, 60 kg) and Tangaroa Holman-Lee (13), all from Nabby’s Boxing Gym in Hamilton.

Greer Hall (Elite, 54 kg) and Caruso Nedia Ford (U17, 66kg), both of Hamilton’s Hit Fitness HQ, Putāruru Ace Fighters Saskia Elliott (Elite, 60kg) and Lleyton Jones (U17, 70kg) and Connor Campbell (U19, 65kg), of Nukis Boxing Gym, Taupō, will also fight in Australia.

The boxers hoping to be elected for the Commonwealth Games are Trotter, Hall and Elliott.