Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Former Black Caps captain Tim Southee takes coaching role with England

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Tim Southee took 391 test wickets for New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Tim Southee took 391 test wickets for New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Former Black Caps captain Tim Southee has taken a coaching role with the England men’s cricket team as a specialist skills consultant.

In a statement tonight, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Southee would join the side on a short-term basis.

Southee, 36, who retired from international cricket in December as New Zealand’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, will support England’s squads across all formats through to the conclusion of the Rothesay test series against India, on July 27.

The ECB statement said: “With his vast experience of playing in a wide range of conditions around the world and across all formats, he brings valuable insight and knowledge to the players.”

Southee quit the national team in December with a record-levelling victory over England, finishing with 2-34 in England’s second innings to end his career with 391 test wickets, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee on 431.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Southee played 394 internationals for the Black Caps, a large number of which were alongside current England coach Brendon McCullum. Former Black Cap Jeetan Patel is also an assistant coach.

He made his debut as a 19-year-old against England at Napier in March 2008.

When he retired from international cricket, he said: “I was at peace when I made my decision... The game’s been brilliant to me and is everything I’ve known since I was 19 years old. I’ll miss it, but I’ve got 17 years of memories to call back on.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Following his consultancy stint, he will resume playing duties in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix.

Southee joins the England team next week ahead of their opening fixture of the international summer against Zimbabwe – which gets underway at Trent Bridge next Friday (NZT).

Save

Latest from Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Caps