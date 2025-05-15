Tim Southee took 391 test wickets for New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Former Black Caps captain Tim Southee has taken a coaching role with the England men’s cricket team as a specialist skills consultant.

In a statement tonight, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Southee would join the side on a short-term basis.

Southee, 36, who retired from international cricket in December as New Zealand’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, will support England’s squads across all formats through to the conclusion of the Rothesay test series against India, on July 27.

The ECB statement said: “With his vast experience of playing in a wide range of conditions around the world and across all formats, he brings valuable insight and knowledge to the players.”

Southee quit the national team in December with a record-levelling victory over England, finishing with 2-34 in England’s second innings to end his career with 391 test wickets, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee on 431.