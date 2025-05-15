Hendricks announced his retirement that year at the age of just 27, however he regained his health and fitness to make a return to professional rugby in 2019.

“I was in a dark place after the doctors told me my career was over. I endured physical pain, but sometimes the emotional pain was so bad I would just curl up in bed and refuse to have contact with the outside world, or even speak to my family,” Hendricks said at the time.

“I fully understand the risks that go with it as I enter into this contract. I accept such risks,” he said after signing with the Bulls, who he made 72 appearances for in Super Rugby and the URC.

Hendricks also won Commonwealth Gold with the Blitz Bokke in 2014.

Hendricks represented the Boland Cavaliers, the Free State Cheetahs and the Blue Bulls at Currie Cup level.

It’s being reported that he died of a massive heart attack.

– RNZ