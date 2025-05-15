By RNZ Sport
Former Springboks wing Cornal Hendricks has died, aged 37.
Hendricks played 12 tests for his country, including one against the All Blacks in 2014, when he scored his side’s only try in a tense 14-10 loss.
Hendricks made his first appearance in a South Africa jersey earlier that season against a World XV in Cape Town then made his test debut against Wales in Durban.
In the 2016 season, he signed a two-year deal with Western Province and the Stormers. However, he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition and failed to make any appearances for them. After missing that season, a deal with French Top 14 side Toulon also fell through.