Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Former Springboks wing Cornal Hendricks dies aged 37

By RNZ Sport
RNZ·
2 mins to read

Cornal Hendricks announced his retirement at age 27 but returned to professional rugby in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Cornal Hendricks announced his retirement at age 27 but returned to professional rugby in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ Sport

Former Springboks wing Cornal Hendricks has died, aged 37.

Hendricks played 12 tests for his country, including one against the All Blacks in 2014, when he scored his side’s only try in a tense 14-10 loss.

Hendricks made his first appearance in a South Africa jersey earlier that season against a World XV in Cape Town then made his test debut against Wales in Durban.

In the 2016 season, he signed a two-year deal with Western Province and the Stormers. However, he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition and failed to make any appearances for them. After missing that season, a deal with French Top 14 side Toulon also fell through.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hendricks announced his retirement that year at the age of just 27, however he regained his health and fitness to make a return to professional rugby in 2019.

“I was in a dark place after the doctors told me my career was over. I endured physical pain, but sometimes the emotional pain was so bad I would just curl up in bed and refuse to have contact with the outside world, or even speak to my family,” Hendricks said at the time.

“I fully understand the risks that go with it as I enter into this contract. I accept such risks,” he said after signing with the Bulls, who he made 72 appearances for in Super Rugby and the URC.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hendricks also won Commonwealth Gold with the Blitz Bokke in 2014.

Hendricks represented the Boland Cavaliers, the Free State Cheetahs and the Blue Bulls at Currie Cup level.

It’s being reported that he died of a massive heart attack.

– RNZ

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport