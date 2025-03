An upgraded Eden Park is endorsed to be Auckland's main stadium and Auckland Hospital disestablishes hospital supporter roles. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

By RNZ

Kiwi sailor Matt Mitchell, who won the America’s Cup with three different teams, has died aged 53.

Mitchell, who had cancer, died in Auckland last week.

He took part in six America’s Cup regattas, winning with Team New Zealand in 2000, Alinghi in 2007 and Oracle in 2013. The third win was a famous one, with Oracle coming from 8-1 behind to beat Team NZ 9-8.