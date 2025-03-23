Former All Blacks coach, loose forward Alex ‘Grizz’ Wyllie dies, aged 80

New Zealand coach Alex Wyllie at a Rugby World Cup match between the All Blacks and Canada in 1991. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks loose forward and head coach Alex “Grizz” Wyllie has died, aged 80.

As a player, Wyllie earned 11 test caps for the All Blacks, as part of 40 games for his country, and captained New Zealand on three occasions.

At provincial level, he made over 200 appearances for Canterbury, including more than a century of games as captain, before moving into coaching the red and blacks in 1982.

With Canterbury, Wyllie was part of the side that won the Ranfurly Shield in 1969 and 1972, and captained his province to wins over England, Scotland, and Ireland on tours to New Zealand.

After moving into coaching, Wyllie led Canterbury to the Ranfurly Shield in 1982, and successfully defended New Zealand rugby’s most prestigious prize for a record-equalling three years, as well as the NPC title in 1983, and defeated the British and Irish Lions that same year.