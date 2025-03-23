Advertisement
Former All Blacks coach, loose forward Alex ‘Grizz’ Wyllie dies, aged 80

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

New Zealand coach Alex Wyllie at a Rugby World Cup match between the All Blacks and Canada in 1991. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks loose forward and head coach Alex “Grizz” Wyllie has died, aged 80.

As a player, Wyllie earned 11 test caps for the All Blacks, as part of 40 games for his country, and captained New Zealand on three occasions.

At provincial level, he made over 200 appearances for Canterbury, including more than a century of games as captain, before moving into coaching the red and blacks in 1982.

With Canterbury, Wyllie was part of the side that won the Ranfurly Shield in 1969 and 1972, and captained his province to wins over England, Scotland, and Ireland on tours to New Zealand.

After moving into coaching, Wyllie led Canterbury to the Ranfurly Shield in 1982, and successfully defended New Zealand rugby’s most prestigious prize for a record-equalling three years, as well as the NPC title in 1983, and defeated the British and Irish Lions that same year.

Stepping up into the All Blacks, Wyllie was an assistant to Sir Brian Lochore for New Zealand’s 1987 Rugby World Cup victory, and succeeded him as head coach one year later.

Wyllie coached the All Blacks for 64 matches, resulting in 58 wins, five losses, and a draw between 1988 and 1991 - a success rate of 91%. Of those matches, 29 were tests, for 25 wins, three losses, and a draw, a win percentage of 86.2%.

Admittedly a smaller sample size, that win percentage is greater than that of Sir Graham Henry’s 85.4%.

Of all coaches to lead the All Blacks on more than 10 occasions, only Fred Allen and Sir Steve Hansen boast a greater winning percentage than Wyllie.

He also led Argentina to their first World Cup quarter-final in 1999 and returned home to coach Marlborough and North Canterbury.

Away from rugby, Wyllie also represented Canterbury in lawn bowls during his later years.


