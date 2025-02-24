Former Breakers head coach Kevin Braswell during the 2019 season. Photo / Photosport

American basketballer Kevin Braswell – who spent a number of years as a player and coach in New Zealand – has died aged 46.

Braswell most recently coached in Japan, where he underwent emergency heart surgery last month.

He remained hospitalised in Utsunomiya until his death yesterday which was announced by the Utsunomiya Brex.

“We would like to express our heartfelt respect and gratitude to Mr. Braswell for his dedication to the development of the club and his contribution to the growth of the team over the course of two seasons,” the club said in a statement.

“We will miss him and express our deepest condolences for his passion and dedication.”