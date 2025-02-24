Advertisement
Kevin Braswell dies: Former Breakers great and coach dies aged 46

Former Breakers head coach Kevin Braswell during the 2019 season. Photo / Photosport

American basketballer Kevin Braswell – who spent a number of years as a player and coach in New Zealand – has died aged 46.

Braswell most recently coached in Japan, where he underwent emergency heart surgery last month.

He remained hospitalised in Utsunomiya until his death yesterday which was announced by the Utsunomiya Brex.

“We would like to express our heartfelt respect and gratitude to Mr. Braswell for his dedication to the development of the club and his contribution to the growth of the team over the course of two seasons,” the club said in a statement.

“We will miss him and express our deepest condolences for his passion and dedication.”

Kevin Braswell during a 2010 NBL game for the Breakers. Photo / Photosport
Braswell, who was born in Baltimore and attended Georgetown University, arrived at the Breakers in 2010 after professional stints in Israel, France, Turkey, Greece and an NBA Summer League season with the Toronto Raptors before a brief preseason contract with the Miami Heat.

He helped the Breakers to a maiden NBL title in the 2011 season when he was named NBL Sixth Man of the year.

He played in the local NBL with Southland and went on to coach the Wellington Saints to back-to-back titles.

Braswell returned to coach the Breakers in the 2018-19 season before a stint with the Auckland Huskies in 2020.

