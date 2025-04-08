Built in 2015, the four-storey house has postcard views of the city from Northland. The property itself is 45 degrees at “some of the flatter points”, Ballara said.

“It’s a really good reaction to the site, you get to really feel like you are very close to the city, but you’re also kind of living in the bush”.

He said he wanted to set an example of the type of architecture that can be done on a difficult site in a quake-prone city, but admits the build was “challenged”.

“There’s an amazing glass elevator connecting the whole lot, but there are spaces that you can get away and do things by yourself at the same time”.

He says it’s hosted some incredible parities over the years.

“Host your friends, host your family. I think all in all, the house really works as well as being an amazing piece of architecture that really engages with its surrounds and the views of the city below.”

The four-bedroom family home floats over the hillside, anchored by foundations at street level. Photo / Baileys

Owner and architect Nic Ballara says building his family home is the best thing he's ever done. Photo / Baileys.

The listing describes it as having four bedrooms and three bathrooms, an open-plan lounge and kitchen, and balconies that extend into native bush, “where kākā and kererū are regular visitors”.

A key feature is the glass elevator operating across all four floors.

At street level, the only visible part of the house is the garage, which acts as a “translucent-clad entry creating a striking architectural feature”.

The unique garage is the only visible part of the four-storey property from road level. Photo / Baileys.

The property also has “smart-home” capability, meaning you’re able to do things like lock the doors and turn on the lights from your phone.

Ballara said building the house remains “the best thing I’ve ever done” but believes it’s time to move on.

“It was designed for myself and my late wife and my daughter. My wife passed away five or six years ago and it’s since become a home for my new family.”

The blended family have now outgrown the house and are making the move to an inner-city apartment.

The "challenged" build featured on season one of Grand Designs New Zealand. Screenshot / DailyMotion

Screenshot / DailyMotion

Screenshot / DailyMotion

It’s being listed through Baileys, with agent Hadleigh Petherick saying it’s an unmissable opportunity, which has been reflected in the high interest in it from potential buyers.

“It’s quite a unique property where it has effectively been built into the side of the cliff, effectively it sits like a backpack attached to the side of the hill,” Petherick said.

Being situated in the bush is a unique selling point, “you’re pretty much living right next to your own Zealandia”, Petherick said.

The Grand Design offers city views nestled in native bush. Photo / Baileys

Its recent rateable value was $1.85 million, which Ballara believes is a “reasonably accurate one”.

He said it cost around $1m to build in 2015.

“You’re looking at really a bargain when you think of the land and the cost to build that again”, he said.

The deadline sale ends on April 16.

Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.