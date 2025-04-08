“Host your friends, host your family. I think all in all, the house really works as well as being an amazing piece of architecture that really engages with its surrounds and the views of the city below.”
The listing describes it as having four bedrooms and three bathrooms, an open-plan lounge and kitchen, and balconies that extend into native bush, “where kākā and kererū are regular visitors”.
A key feature is the glass elevator operating across all four floors.
At street level, the only visible part of the house is the garage, which acts as a “translucent-clad entry creating a striking architectural feature”.
The property also has “smart-home” capability, meaning you’re able to do things like lock the doors and turn on the lights from your phone.
Ballara said building the house remains “the best thing I’ve ever done” but believes it’s time to move on.
“It was designed for myself and my late wife and my daughter. My wife passed away five or six years ago and it’s since become a home for my new family.”
The blended family have now outgrown the house and are making the move to an inner-city apartment.
It’s being listed through Baileys, with agent Hadleigh Petherick saying it’s an unmissable opportunity, which has been reflected in the high interest in it from potential buyers.
“It’s quite a unique property where it has effectively been built into the side of the cliff, effectively it sits like a backpack attached to the side of the hill,” Petherick said.
Being situated in the bush is a unique selling point, “you’re pretty much living right next to your own Zealandia”, Petherick said.
Its recent rateable value was $1.85 million, which Ballara believes is a “reasonably accurate one”.
He said it cost around $1m to build in 2015.
“You’re looking at really a bargain when you think of the land and the cost to build that again”, he said.
The deadline sale ends on April 16.
Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.