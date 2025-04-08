Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Black Caps v Australia T20 series set for Tauranga’s Bay Oval

SunLive
2 mins to read

The Government's $12b plan to upgrade the military and cryptosporidium spreading in the Wellington region. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will be the setting for the Black Caps versus Australia Twenty20 International series this October.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said in a statement that hosting the start of the New Zealand summer cricket season was a “real win for Tauranga” and its “world-class cricket ground”.

“Our location makes Tauranga easily accessible for New Zealand and Australia cricket fans, and an ideal place for people to enjoy some great cricket and everything else our city has to offer in between matches.”

He said it would showcase the region to a global audience and bring “significant economic benefits”.

Historic event data indicated hosting international events and attracting visitors generated returns.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A report commissioned by Tauranga City Council and Bay Oval Trust in 2023 showed the four-day Black Caps versus England test in February that year generated over $4 million in visitor spend with an estimated net benefit to the city of $1.9m.

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones said his team was ready to welcome Kiwi and Aussie fans and to provide an “exceptional experience” for players and spectators.

The Black Caps versus Australia Twenty20 International (T20I) series is the first announcement of the 2025/26 cricket season.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The full season schedule, including dates for the T20I series, will be released by New Zealand Cricket in June.

This month, Bay Oval will host its first Super Rugby Pacific match, with the Chiefs playing the Western Force on Anzac Day. It will be the first Chiefs game played in Tauranga since 2013.

Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times