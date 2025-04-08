The Government's $12b plan to upgrade the military and cryptosporidium spreading in the Wellington region. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will be the setting for the Black Caps versus Australia Twenty20 International series this October.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said in a statement that hosting the start of the New Zealand summer cricket season was a “real win for Tauranga” and its “world-class cricket ground”.

“Our location makes Tauranga easily accessible for New Zealand and Australia cricket fans, and an ideal place for people to enjoy some great cricket and everything else our city has to offer in between matches.”

He said it would showcase the region to a global audience and bring “significant economic benefits”.

Historic event data indicated hosting international events and attracting visitors generated returns.