“It had to come after a cricket season. We’ve got international cricket in early April so the game had to come after that.
“We then completely renovate our wickets after the cricket season, so rugby can’t really damage it.”
Transforming Bay Oval grounds from a cricket pitch to a temporary suitable rugby field would take some work.
“We have to put some goalposts in, do some field marking, and grow the grass.
“We’ll have to make sure the cricket wickets are a bit softer than they normally would be, but those things are manageable. There’s a bit of work involved but all doable and all reasonably straightforward,” Jones said.
“We’ve got five months after the game, to get the ground back up and ready again for the next cricket season.”
A Mount Maunganui Cricket Club representative said that as long as cricket was not negatively affected, the club was fully supportive of the venue being used for multiple purposes.
“Bay Oval hosting a Super Rugby game is certainly a surprise, but it’s fantastic to see a venue cherished by the cricket community gain exposure to a broader audience.”
While rugby was tougher on turf than cricket, he was not expecting any damage to carry over into next summer’s cricket season.
“Bay Oval has hosted other winter codes before, such as AFL training, and Fifa events, and its cricket standards have remained top-notch.”