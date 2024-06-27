Tauranga mayoral race: Hori BOP

In July, the people of Tauranga will choose who will be running their city for the first time in five years. A mayor and nine councillors will replace the four-person commission that has been in place since February 2021. To keep people informed ahead of the election on July 20, Local Democracy Reporting asked the 15 mayoral candidates their thoughts on four topics. Before voting opens on June 29, readers will hear from each of the mayoral candidates.
Terry Leaming is married with four children and calls himself a “jack of all trades, master of none”.
He is better known as Hori BOP, the unofficial mascot of the Bay of Plenty Steamers rugby team.
The 67-year-old has been painting his face blue and yellow for his mascot role for 20 years. This isn’t Leaming’s first mayoralty bid; he has run for both the Tauranga and Western Bay mayoralties in previous elections.