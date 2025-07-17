Waipuna Hospice's Brook St charity shop unsellable goods skip bins were targeted by dumpster drivers overnight on July 12-13. Photo / Waipuna Hospice
Brazen burglars raided skip bins at Waipuna Hospice’s Tauranga depot over the weekend after cutting a hole in a barbed-wire fence and jumping over locked gates.
Hospice general manager of retail Jace Dowman said the burglars left a huge mess of unsaleable clothing donations for the charity’s staff to cleanup when they arrived at work on Monday this week.
Dowman said disposing of unsaleable items donated to the charity had become a massive, costly problem.
Dowman said overnight last weekend a few individuals gained access to the organisation’s locked depot in Brook St, Parkvale, after cutting an opening in a barbed-wire fence then jumping over the locked gates.
“Crime needs to be reported in order to prevent it from reoccurring, and doing nothing solves nothing.
“Police rely heavily on information provided from victims of crime so that we can target specific locations and offenders, and therefore reduce crime and the impact and trauma it causes.”
He said there were a numbers of ways people could report crimes, either in person by visiting a police station, online or by calling 105.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.