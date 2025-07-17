While I do sincerely acknowledge that some businesses have issues with customer access since the Cameron Rd upgrade, we do not.

Tauranga City Council provided me with a 24-hour, 15-minute loading zone.

Pivotal to my business, it enables vehicles, including those with trailers, to drop off and collect goods, regardless of operating bus lanes.

From the vantage point of my shop, it is clearly obvious that traffic flow is faster and smoother both ways along Cameron Rd, than prior to the changes.

In time, I feel there will be a very positive outcome for all.

Howard Jones

Naismith & Jones

Cameron Rd

Cancer treatment

The Bay of Plenty Times article regarding decline in the use of low-dose rate brachytherapy to treat prostate cancer was timely and thought-provoking.

As a prostate cancer survivor who was treated with brachytherapy in 2008, I can attest to its convenience and effectiveness.

As I say in my book Blasted By Seeds (published in 2015), I was in hospital for a night after the procedure on a Thursday afternoon, discharged the next day and back at work the following Tuesday.

While I was on medication for several months to control post-treatment symptoms, I kept working fulltime and took minimal sick leave.

I was also able to avoid disclosing what had happened to me - which was important in a workplace where there was the possibility of restructuring and downsizing.

I doubt my quick return to work would have been possible if I’d undergone prostatectomy - and subsequent hospitalisation.

Given the prevalence of prostate cancer, it would be a pity to lose brachytherapy as a treatment option, particularly for men who are diagnosed with early-stage disease and are still working full time.

Tom McGrath

Karori, Wellington

Shoplifting doesn’t pay

Green MP Tamatha Paul has suggested that people with no money to buy food could turn to shoplifting.

Is this suggestion part of the Greens’ bold new economic policy?

I guess in Tamatha Paul’s world, it is only natural that people turn to crime when short of a dollar or two. However, does she not know that food banks exist?

Also, if people are short of clothes, then charities exist to help in these circumstances as well.

While it is not an ideal situation to rely on charity, one would hope that Paul realises that the crime of shoplifting does not pay.

Does she not remember that one of her former colleagues was found guilty of shoplifting even while earning a salary of over $170,000 a year?

That’s a pretty high pay ceiling to reach while considering whether or not to engage in crime.

Bernard Walker

Mount Maunganui

