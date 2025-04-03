“Traumatised” family members shared the impact of losing him in such a “horrifying and unexpected way” during the sentencing of one of New Zealand’s biggest fertiliser companies, Ballance Agri Nutrients Ltd.
Ballance’s lawyer, Brett Harris, said it had an extensive trading history and safety record across decades and did not accept the offending was obvious, or in breach of typical industry standards.
He said the company did not accept it failed to implement any guarding that had been recommended.
Ballance contended that the offending was a system failure of risk management processes and administrative controls that let workers be near operating conveyors at the end of the cleaning process.
Harris submitted a fine of between $275,0000 and $325,000 was appropriate after taking into account Ballance’s early guilty plea, remorse, co-operation, reparation payments and remedial steps.
The judge’s ruling
Judge Geoghegan found the level of Ballance’s culpability was high.
“The victim’s death was a direct result of cleaning the conveyor without effective guarding, without appropriate locations for the emergency stop switch, and without effective instructions to workers on how to perform their task safely.
Ballance was also ordered to pay $2166.60 in costs to WorkSafe.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.