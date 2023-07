A person has died after a workplace incident in Mount Maunganui.

Emergency services were called to a Hewletts Rd address at about 11.50am, a police spokeswoman said.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene.”

The matter would be referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they were called but referred all questions to police.

More to come.