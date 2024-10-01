Wallabies playmaker James O'Connor. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders look to have found a short-term solution to their issues at first five with 63-test Wallabies playmaker James O’Connor on the verge of signing with the 14-time Super Rugby champions for the 2025 season.

Newstalk ZB and the Herald understand the 34-year-old is in the process of finalising a move to Christchurch after confirmation last month that he’s leaving the Queensland Reds for “an overseas club”.

A Crusaders spokesperson says they’ve been talking to O’Connor but couldn’t provide any further comment. The 11 Super Rugby squads are expected to be publicly announced in full at the end of October.

It’s not the first time O’Connor has expressed a desire to play on this side of the Tasman. He made an approach to join the Chiefs for the 2021 season, only for it to be vetoed by Rugby Australia.

O’Connor’s parents are New Zealanders, and he holds a Kiwi passport.