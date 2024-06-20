Sevu Reece runs in to score against Italy. Photo / Getty Images

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has spurned reported interest from overseas, and put pen to paper on a two-year extension with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders.

Reece, 27, was a mainstay for Scott Robertson during his time with the Crusaders, and that relationship could continue when the first All Blacks squad of 2024 is named on Monday.

Reports out of Europe had emerged that Reece was a target for French side Montpellier, with the winger boasting a record of 15 tries in 23 tests, making him an attractive proposition.

However, Reece has decided to stay put and commit to club and country through to the end of 2026.

“I’m very pleased to stick with the Crusaders until 2026,” he said in a release. “This club is special to me, and so much more than just a rugby team. It’s a family.

“I can’t wait to pull the jersey on again next season, and prove to everyone what we can do.”

Since his debut for the Crusaders, Reece has scored 53 tries to surpass Caleb Ralph as the side’s all-time leading scorer.

“Sevu is a world-class athlete who can create magic from anywhere on the paddock,” Crusaders coach Rob Penney said.

“He’s earned his spot as our all-time top try-scorer and we can’t wait to see what he achieves in 2025.”

Elsewhere, Reece has also changed his allegiance at provincial level, and moved from Tasman to Southland for the NPC.