Connor Garden-Bachop in action for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Highlanders and Māori All Blacks player Connor Garden-Bachop has died. He was 25.

The Highlanders confirmed his death to the Herald. Garden-Bachop, son of former All Black Stephen Bachop, was part of the Highlanders’ Super Rugby squad this season.

Garden-Bachop posted on Instagram thanking the Highlanders after playing five seasons at the franchise. He made his debut for the Highlanders in 2021.

“Thank you @highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years. Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honoured to share the field with, it’s been a pleasure, I will miss you all. Till next time,” he said.

He is survived by twin girls.

Garden-Bachop attended Scots College in Wellington and made his provincial debut for Wellington against Canterbury in 2018. His Super Rugby debut came three years later against the Crusaders.

