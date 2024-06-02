Crusaders coach Rob Penney. Photo / Getty Images

Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

OPINION

Not dropping the Penney

The more feral fans online in Christchurch will hate it but you sense the Crusaders board will stick with Rob Penney as coach for 2025.

As hugely disappointing as this season has been, there are two main reasons Penney deserves another chance.

Firstly, there was a huge exodus of top players to Japan and Europe – seven of the 15 that started the 2023 final. Then came a string of injuries that basically tore the backbone out of the team some weeks.

Imagine if captain Scott Barrett had not been injured. If Ethan Blackadder, who in a handful of matches has been the best loose forward in the competition, had been available all season. If first five Fergus Burke had started earlier in the year, to work on what looks a highly promising partnership with Noah Hotham.

Secondly, teams in which players have lost all faith in the coach don’t improve late in the season. The 2024 Crusaders did. There needs to be an exhaustive review but the verdict should be to stick with Penney.

No miracles in Christchurch

The Crusaders, who found their mojo a fortnight too late, laid waste to Moana Pasifika 43-10 in Christchurch on Friday night. But the bonus-point win mattered only if the Melbourne Rebels, about to close down for lack of money, could beat the Fijian Drua in Lautoka, a result that would edge the Crusaders into the top eight.

It always felt like an impossible dream and so it proved. The Rebels led 14-5 after 14 minutes, and had the game been in Melbourne, the stars might have aligned for the Crusaders. But it was in Lautoka, and as they have done several times this season, the Drua switched into overdrive and crushed the visitors 40-19.

Almost a surprise

Of the weekend’s games, the nearest to the unexpected came at Eden Park, where the Blues beat the Chiefs 31-17. But the Blues leaked two late tries, so didn’t get the bonus point for scoring three tries more than the Chiefs, which meant the Hurricanes topped the table.

Like the TAB, I still think the Blues will be this year’s champions. But if they play the highly impressive Canes in the final, the game will be in Wellington, not at Eden Park.

For the Blues on Saturday night, there were moments of brilliance from Caleb Clarke, who will surely be in the All Blacks squad this year.

But the most pleasing aspect was how the forward pack, after being a little embarrassed by the Crusaders in Christchurch a week ago, stood up, especially at scrum time.

As exciting as the Fijian Drua can be playing at home, Saturday night at Eden Park is likely to be one-way traffic for the Blues.

The Blues celebrate a try for Hoskins Sotutu against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Is there any quarter-final that could be a battle?

The Reds go into Friday night’s game in Hamilton against the Chiefs as underdogs but not hugely so. After all, back in March in Brisbane, in a grim arm wrestle, the Queenslanders toppled the Chiefs 25-19.

Talent runs right through the team

On a night when the Wellington wind led to moments of comedy, the Hurricanes again demonstrated a mix of talent and composure as they demolished the Highlanders 41-14.

In the Canes’ back three, you could pick from the daring of fullback Ruben Love, or the fierce power of wing Salesi Rayasi. Loose forward Du’Plessis Kirifi, who hasn’t started many games this year, seized his chance with a raging bull performance, while in the front row, there was a terrific return from injury by dynamic hooker Asafo Aumua.

Saturday afternoon in Wellington is likely to be a miserable last Super Rugby game for the Melbourne Rebels, whose 10-1 odds at the TAB for their quarter-final feel generous.

And as much as I’d like to say otherwise, Saturday night in Canberra playing the Brumbies is likely to be long, chilly and unproductive for the Highlanders.

When heart matters more than size

Unless, a decade ago, you followed Gore’s Albion-Excelsior Under-13 Rams side, when he was a schoolboy star scoring 198 points in 2015, the courage and skill shown by 20-year-old Highlanders fullback Finn Hurley in Wellington would have been startling.

Add in the fact he’s smaller, at 1.75m and 75kg, than Damian McKenzie, and it was a delight to watch Hurley play with the command of a veteran, showing that even in the professional game, you don’t have to be a giant to shine.