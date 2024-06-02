Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby
Updated

Crusaders should stick with coach Rob Penney despite poor Super Rugby season – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Crusaders coach Rob Penney. Photo / Getty Images

Crusaders coach Rob Penney. Photo / Getty Images

Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

OPINION

Not dropping the Penney

The more feral fans online in Christchurch will hate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby