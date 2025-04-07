Advertisement
Gregor Paul: The value of Brand All Blacks - Is it still worth $3.5 billion?

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
The All Blacks perform the haka in San Diego last season. Photo / Photosport

In 2022, United States fund manager Silver Lake determined that the All Blacks brand was worth $3.5 billion and that it was willing to pay $200 million to buy a 5% share.

For years, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) had said the All Blacks had the same profile and recognition

