The All Blacks perform the haka in San Diego last season. Photo / Photosport

In 2022, United States fund manager Silver Lake determined that the All Blacks brand was worth $3.5 billion and that it was willing to pay $200 million to buy a 5% share.

For years, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) had said the All Blacks had the same profile and recognition as the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the Chicago Bulls – but it had never been able to put a number on what the brand might be worth.

The $3.5b figure was unquestionably a surprise – a number beyond NZR’s expectations and hence its desire to do the deal, almost as if it was worried Silver Lake would change its mind.

And the surprise at the valuation was understandable, because while the $3.5b figure was not high on a straight comparison – the Dallas Cowboys are valued at $19b, Golden State Warriors at $17b, Real Madrid $10.5b – it is high when measured against revenue generation.

The Cowboys generate around $2.1b of income per season, Golden State Warriors $1.3b and Real Madrid $1.5b, and typically, based on the price buyers have paid for various sports entities in the last decade, valuations range from six times up to 10 times total revenue.