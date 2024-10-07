“On the balance of it, that’s why they’re coming.”
Perhaps offsetting Robertson’s opportunity cost is the fact that the All Blacks tour will run concurrently with the All Blacks XV, who play games against Irish club side Munster and the Georgian national side.
A handful of players from the All Blacks XV will link up with the senior side for a one-off test against Japan at the end of October. The All Blacks made a similar selection move in 2018, which resulted in eight debutants to face the Brave Blossoms.
And while this instance will unlikely see the same number of new faces, it does give Robertson the chance to look at players like Peter Lakai and Noah Hotham - both of whom could have been selected in Cane and Perenara’s places.
As far as Robertson goes, though, Cane and Perenara’s roles on tour extend far beyond what they do on the pitch.
Since his return to the starting XV in South Africa, Cane now has complete stranglehold of the No 7 jersey, despite the challenge of the likes of Dalton Papali’i, who was considered the frontrunner for the job under Robertson.
But because of the All Blacks’ selection policy around overseas players, Cane’s international career will come to an end over the coming weeks.
Asked over if he had any regrets over losing the former captain, though, Robertson maintained he won’t stand in senior players’ way, and will instead look to maximise their experience while he can.
“I had a good conversation with him and TJ about their roles on tour,” he continued.
“How does it look? How do we get the best out of them, but how do they get the best out of the next young All Blacks so they can see them come through?