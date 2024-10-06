Scott Robertson’s 36-man squad for the All Blacks end of year tour of Japan and Europe will be named at 2pm today

What to expect

Scott Robertson will name his 36-man squad to head north for a one-off test against Japan, before heading to Europe for the traditional year-ending tour.

The All Blacks play five tests on this tour, with Japan, England, Ireland, France and Italy all waiting for a chance to trip up Robertson’s men.

With the 36-man squad being the same size as what was named for this year’s Rugby Championship, any new faces that will be added must come at the expense of someone already in place.

At the same time, a further 29 players will be picked for the All Blacks XV, coached by Clayton McMillan. They’ll play matches against Irish club side Munster and also a pseudo-test against Georgia.

It’s not out of the question that players chop and change between both the All Blacks and All Blacks XV.

Ins and outs

As always, just who will be picked remains the most intriguing part of squad selection.

The return of Cam Roigard for Counties Manukau opens up a heap of options at halfback. Does Robertson bring him straight back into the All Blacks or allow him a stint with the All Blacks XV to ease him back to full speed? Will a Roigard return spell the end for Japan-bound TJ Perenara? Or will it see one-cap Noah Hotham move to the All Blacks XV for some regular game time?

Meanwhile, Sam Cane is also off to Japan but has established himself as the first choice No 7. Will Robertson look to continue, or does Wellington’s Peter Lakai as one for the future loom as a selection he can’t turn down?

Paul Lewis reckons Scott Robertson must be ruthless and axe Sam Cane and TJ Perenara for the end-of-year-tour, and you can read his explanation here.

Rugby Championship squad

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett (captain), Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi

Backs: Noah Hotham, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a

Injury cover: Josh Lord, Harry Plummer

All Blacks schedule

Saturday, October 26: All Blacks v Japan, Nissan Stadium, Yokohama

Sunday, November 3: All Blacks v England, Twickenham, London

Saturday, November 9: All Blacks v Ireland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sunday, November 17: All Blacks v France, Stade de France, Paris

Sunday, November 24: All Blacks v Italy, Allianz Stadium, Turin

All Blacks XV schedule

Sunday, November 3: All Blacks XV v Munster, Thomond Park, Limerick

Monday, November 11: All Blacks XV v Georgia, GGL Stadium, Montpellier

