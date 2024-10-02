Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Ireland: Ex-hooker continues feud with Rieko Ioane after Johnny Sexton sledge

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith and NZ Herald senior sports writer Liam Napier review last night's Bledisloe Cup rugby test in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Irish rugby’s feud with All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane shows no signs of abating, in the wake of former first-five Johnny Sexton’s autobiography.

In his soon to be released book Obsessed, Sexton detailed his spat with Ioane at last year’s Rugby World Cup, where the All Blacks eliminated Ireland at the quarter-final stage.

As Sam Whitelock produced a crucial turnover that effectively sealed New Zealand’s win, Sexton claims Ioane told him to “get back 10 metres”, before also telling him “don’t miss your flight tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t.”

And despite the old adage of letting what happens on the field staying on the field, Ireland have continued to air their gripes in the media.

Former test hooker James Tracy, who won six Ireland caps and shared a dressing room with Sexton for club side Munster, is the latest to get involved.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And speaking to Irish podcast Off the Ball Rugby, Tracy spoke critically of Ioane’s behaviour.

“Whatever about what happens on the field and how you feel about a certain player and everything like that, what he’s done for the game, never mind Irish rugby, is something you respect whether you like the person or not,” he said.

“If you don’t like him, just don’t say anything to him. You’ve just beaten him on the biggest stage, in the biggest moment, and you know they’re done. You had every opportunity every time you played them to take their head off if you don’t like them.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“If Johnny had said something chirpy to him first, then if he responded that way that’s fair game. Take as many shots as you want at that moment, he opens the floor.

“Especially in the context that they’ve thrown the kitchen sink, they can barely walk, and everything that they’ve done for Irish rugby and rugby in general, then just to have that low blow.

“If the cameras are on, he’s sweeping the sheds, he’s front of camera. It’s as low as you can get.”

There was no shortage of niggle between the two sides, either.

Brodie Retallick has also confirmed he told Ireland loose forward Peter O’Mahony “four more years, you f***wit”. In 2022, as Ireland sealed a first test and series win on New Zealand soil, O’Mahony himself called then-All Blacks captain Sam Cane “a s*** Richie McCaw”.

The All Blacks will meet Ireland for the first time since the quarter-final in Dublin on November 9.


Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks