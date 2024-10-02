And speaking to Irish podcast Off the Ball Rugby, Tracy spoke critically of Ioane’s behaviour.

“Whatever about what happens on the field and how you feel about a certain player and everything like that, what he’s done for the game, never mind Irish rugby, is something you respect whether you like the person or not,” he said.

“If you don’t like him, just don’t say anything to him. You’ve just beaten him on the biggest stage, in the biggest moment, and you know they’re done. You had every opportunity every time you played them to take their head off if you don’t like them.

“If Johnny had said something chirpy to him first, then if he responded that way that’s fair game. Take as many shots as you want at that moment, he opens the floor.

“Especially in the context that they’ve thrown the kitchen sink, they can barely walk, and everything that they’ve done for Irish rugby and rugby in general, then just to have that low blow.

“If the cameras are on, he’s sweeping the sheds, he’s front of camera. It’s as low as you can get.”

There was no shortage of niggle between the two sides, either.

Brodie Retallick has also confirmed he told Ireland loose forward Peter O’Mahony “four more years, you f***wit”. In 2022, as Ireland sealed a first test and series win on New Zealand soil, O’Mahony himself called then-All Blacks captain Sam Cane “a s*** Richie McCaw”.

The All Blacks will meet Ireland for the first time since the quarter-final in Dublin on November 9.



