Irish rugby’s feud with All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane shows no signs of abating, in the wake of former first-five Johnny Sexton’s autobiography.
In his soon to be released book Obsessed, Sexton detailed his spat with Ioane at last year’s Rugby World Cup, where the All Blacks eliminated Ireland at the quarter-final stage.
As Sam Whitelock produced a crucial turnover that effectively sealed New Zealand’s win, Sexton claims Ioane told him to “get back 10 metres”, before also telling him “don’t miss your flight tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t.”
And despite the old adage of letting what happens on the field staying on the field, Ireland have continued to air their gripes in the media.
Former test hooker James Tracy, who won six Ireland caps and shared a dressing room with Sexton for club side Munster, is the latest to get involved.