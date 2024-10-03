Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks: Scott Robertson must be ruthless, axe Sam Cane and TJ Perenara for end-of-year-tour — Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
Sports columnist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Post-match press conference with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • After finishing their home season, the All Blacks will head to Asia and Europe for their end-of-year tour
  • The All Blacks XV will also head north, with more than 60 players selected to travel
  • Scott Robertson faces a stern test in selecting which players he wants to use during the coming months

Paul Lewis is a veteran sports journalist who has written four books and covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic and Commonwealth Games and more.

OPINION

The coming selection of 65 top New Zealand rugby players for the northern tours is Scott Robertson’s tipping point,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks