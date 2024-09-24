It would be a mistake, in my book. The little guy has too much to offer and he also seems to be copping far too much of the blame for the All Blacks’ poor last-40-minutes trend.

Let’s be honest – his goal kicking won the test in the end. He nailed five out of five, including efforts from the sideline, welcome after missing a telling sitter against the Boks.

Scott Robertson has made other errors but his persistence with McKenzie is right. Opportunity and time in the hot seat are what is required. McKenzie needs this domestic season and the end of year tour to show he has grown his game management and kicking from hand skills.

If not, that could be the time for change. However, to be fair, he is probably the most obvious target for those who can see this All Blacks team does not yet have the depth, character and – so far – all-round talent of previous units.

When you’ve had a steady diet of Dan Carter – still the best all-round rugby player these eyes have ever seen – Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett all delivering the goods at first five, it’s all too easy to surmise that those who follow at 10 may not have quite the same talent.

But that – and the fact that there are constant references to the fact that Robertson wants Mo’unga back from his Japanese journey sooner rather than later – only makes McKenzie’s mountain higher to climb.

Robertson, asked if he would slap McKenzie on the wrist for his misdirected and backhand flick passes which halted All Blacks attacks, put it well: “Slapping on the wrist … no, no, but you do have a conversation,” he said, “because you want to trust their skillset, you want them to be instinctive.

“It’s his greatest gift, isn’t it? Find space, glide, but put it on someone’s chest. Give that [pass] maybe a step earlier, and just get the reps in. Some good bit of pressure at training but keep trusting himself.”

Absolutely. Spoken like a coach who is trying to mould his No. 1 first five into a player who has the ability to run like a startled cat into one who can also control a game with tactical awareness, clever kicking and playing territory.

In his critique of McKenzie, Herald online sports editor Alex Powell argued that McKenzie thrives on chaos rather than a constraining structure and that Robertson shouldn’t try to turn him into something he’s not.

But, for my money, that overlooks the big leap from Super Rugby to internationals and, in particular, the problems All Blacks first fives have with the rush defences routinely sprung these days. Setting McKenzie up as a running first five seems doomed to founder on the rocks of defence; defence coaches would be rubbing their hands together in anticipation.

Better by far to keep the creativity but add control and variation. McKenzie has shown – even in the first Bledisloe test – that he can make space for the All Blacks. That has not been a common commodity in recent years.

Let’s not forget, too, that Mo’unga didn’t always fire for the All Blacks. For all the unhelpful talk of spiriting him back and into the team, there were several occasions when he didn’t cut the mustard either.

The adding of Wayne Smith to the All Blacks management could also be a great boon for McKenzie; Smith has a way of helping players find clarity.

All that said, if McKenzie doesn’t work out at No. 10, there will be change. Stephen Perofeta is the forgotten man these days but he has silky skills – watch his game for the Blues against the 2017 Lions – that could fill the bill once he is over his injuries.

Phil Gifford: Time for All Blacks to take a punt on Plummer

It was also good to see Harry Plummer gain All Black status against the Wallabies. He had a wonderful season for the Blues and seemed an entirely different player. Previously a bit up-and-down, prone to mistakes and missing clutch goal kicks, he this season became a clinically cool head, playing superbly and showing exactly the sort of applied control the All Blacks may be looking for.

He’s from excellent stock too – father Mark “Plums” Plummer has been a longtime physio for Auckland and New Zealand Cricket, Auckland and Blues rugby; a thoroughly decent man.

It’s a long way from here to Harry Plummer, first-choice All Blacks No. 10, but don’t rule it out either. He is a forceful runner and excellent support player and doesn’t need to be hidden on defence either; he has a physical approach, no stranger to effective tackling.