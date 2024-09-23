Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Australia: Scott Robertson has to feed Damian McKenzie chaos to unlock first five-eighths’ true potential

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Highlights from the All Blacks v Wallabies game in Sydney. Video / Sky Sport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks are yet to score a point in the final 20 minutes of their last five tests.
  • Damian McKenzie has had a stranglehold on the No. 10 jersey all season.
  • Richie Mo’unga remains unavailable for selection while contracted in Japan.

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.

OPINION

Aside from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks