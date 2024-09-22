McKenzie blew a certain try with an audacious attempted flick ball to an unmarked Tamaiti Williams – and threw one other rogue second-half pass to his midfield. While McKenzie sparked an 80m break-out that finished with Cortez Ratima crossing, that movement was called back for a forward pass too.

Robertson has been determined to remain loyal and give McKenzie every chance to own the playmaking responsibility, but with the Bledisloe secured and repeat frustrations evident, the timing appears right to consider change.

“Damian was mercurial,” Robertson said as the All Blacks departed Sydney for Wellington on Sunday morning.

“He can play, he can turn it on. We know how gifted an athlete and player he can be. He’s getting better at his craft. We’ve got to finish a couple of opportunities and we’re aware of that.

“We have the confidence side of it to create them. We’ve had more meetings than Saatchi & Saatchi, it feels like, around the actual opportunity to see them and finish them.

Is Damian McKenzie's position in danger in the return Bledisloe test against Australia? Photo / Getty Images

“You don’t want to take any negative tension around that. You want to train it, and give it. It’s been there. It’s just needs to click.”

Rieko Ioane, Samipeni Finau, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a and Dalton Papali’i have all, at times this year, paid the price for skill execution issues or perceived lack of form.

As the brutal northern tour looms beyond this week’s final Rugby Championship test, Robertson will ponder whether to retain McKenzie at No 10.

“That’s a good question,” Robertson said. “We’ve backed him. You’ve got to do that. You’ve got to give someone the opportunity and time to hold those reins as long as they possibly can and have someone else who can play there, because it can change quite quickly.

“Beauden is clearly that, and with Stephen Perofeta injured again, Harry Plummer has come in and had a little cameo. It was a great moment for him after the game. Those are the other two options.”

Asked whether locking away the Bledisloe allowed scope for other selection tweaks, Robertson said: “We’re always looking at the mix. There’s been an injury or two and a little bit of sickness might change the selections, but yes, it does.”

Barrett has recovered from the sickness that ruled him out of the Sydney victory, but with Will Jordan savouring the freedom on offer against the Wallabies from his favoured fullback role, there is a strong case for a change at first five-eighth.

“We were pleased because we know what he can do - how he can control a game and inject his speed,” Robertson said of Jordan. “He took that opportunity.”

Jordie Barrett will have scans on the medial ligament knee blow he sustained late in the first half in Sydney but, depending on the severity of the knock, he could be sidelined for four to six weeks.

After the rematch with the Wallabies, the All Blacks next face Japan in Tokyo on October 26 before trekking north to confront England at Twickenham a week later, leaving Barrett in a race against time to be fit for that assignment.

Anton Lienert-Brown will be expected to assume Barrett’s place at second five this weekend, with David Havili the other squad option.

“It’s one of those ones you have to get a scan to get a feel [of] it, and the Barretts heal pretty quickly. We’ve got that period of time to get the knee to 100%, and it gives us the opportunity to play a couple of other players.”

Ethan Blackadder is on track to return from the hamstring issue that’s sidelined him from the last two All Blacks outings.

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard, as he returns to fitness after rupturing his patella and missing every game this season, will join the All Blacks in Wellington before making his comeback for Counties Manukau.

“It’s another big week for us,” Robertson said. “We know how important the second Bledisloe is. Going to a sold-out Wellington stadium is going to be exciting.

“This Rugby Championship is tight. Anyone can think they can win on the day. It’s going to be another great game this weekend.”