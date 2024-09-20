As he reminisces on his patient progress and rejuvenation, Clarke recalls former All Blacks loose forward Liam Barry, working under now Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw, honing his point of difference in the air with the national sevens team.

“I went down to the Mount to watch my little brother play sevens and I caught up with Liam Barry. He coached me from 2018 to 2020 with the sevens. That’s where I got my high ball skills – from him – and learning the skill from league as well,” Clarke, who late last year spent time training with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, tells the Herald in Sydney.

“I was remembering times when it was just Liam, myself and William Warbrick. It was always just us three doing kickoff, high ball skills, getting the ball back. I guess he saw something in us as we weren’t really playing at the time. He would stay behind and coach the boys who didn’t tour. We were talking about how it worked out with Warbrick over in Melbourne and me getting the high balls here.”

Clarke’s ability to defuse aerial bombardment and regain kickoffs – a rare skill in XVs – sets him apart from other members of the All Blacks outside backs. His injury-enforced absence was notable in this regard as the All Blacks were glaringly exposed under the high ball in their last loss in Cape Town.

The other shift in Clarke’s game came at the Blues this year, with new head coach Vern Cotter demanding he go searching off his wing for frequent involvement.

Diligently working on his body – starting the season at a shredded 103kg and adjusting that to now sit comfortably at 107kg – has also made an impact.

“It doesn’t sound like the biggest difference but those few kgs really help me in contact. I’ve simplified the year by not putting too much pressure on myself as a rugby player and making sure everything is going right in life – family, friends and rugby was the result of that.

“Vern helped change my game up around carrying when I needed to, getting involved around the ruck and making sure I’m not just a winger who stays on the wing. He made me believe that when I’m around the ball, or have the ball in my hands, I’m a threat.

“Craig McGrath and the other boys have helped me with my defence too. Over the years that’s been my big improvement. I’m still working on it but I felt I was a lot better this year.”

Clarke has long possessed the pedigree and physical weapons – pace and power – to be a world-class attacking threat but, to this point, his test career is a tale of fluctuation.

Blues wings Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke. Photo / Photosport

For the last 18 months he has been forced to bide his time behind Blues team-mate Mark Tele’a.

That could be about to change, though, as the tables turn his way under the Scott Robertson regime.

“Naturally you always want to be out there but I don’t find facing disappointment too hard,” Clarke said. “I have a good ability to park aside how I feel and go into what the team needs me to do. I’m lucky to have parents and see them do that when things aren’t going right for them. You see them having to carry on. I’m blessed in that way.

“Patience is a virtue. When you have other boys going through the same thing it makes it a bit easier. The boys ahead of you help you in any way they can – on and off the field too. That’s what makes it easy to process.”

Three weeks ago at Ellis Park, Clarke’s big break finally arrived with his first successive starts for the All Blacks since 2022. And with an impressive two try performance in the loss to the Springboks, he thrust his talents to the forefront of the desire to improve the All Blacks finishing execution.

“You felt the occasion. You didn’t need to add any more pressure because you knew it was going to be hostile, you against everyone in there,” Clarke recalls. “I really enjoyed it. I was lucky to bag those two tries everyone else drew and passed and I had to run it in.”

A back injury in that gripping test on the highveld – the result of a high ball contest that ended with Springboks centre Jesse Kriel taking out Clarke’s legs and an awkward landing that bruised his tailbone – prevented him from running for two weeks, sidelining him from the chance to repeat those efforts in Cape Town.

Having now recovered, and largely moving pain free, Clarke regains the left edge start against the Wallabies in a sure sign he is firmly back in favour.

“It’s one thing getting there it’s another staying here. It was annoying getting injured in South Africa and losing a bit of momentum. I had a little sook but that’s the next challenge, hopefully hanging onto that jersey.

“It’s always a huge honour to pull on the black jersey. When I reflect it’s all the hard work paying off but I can’t say I got here without the help of the other boys in the back three who push you each week.

“Everyone is really optimistic. It’s a common theme that it’s not on our watch that we lose the Bledisloe. That’s what Razor and the coaches are making sure we believe.

“As disheartening as it may be, we’re creating opportunities. It’s about taking them. It’s a challenge for us as players to execute those. You don’t need anything more than playing against the Aussies to get you up.”

Maintain his revival and the All Blacks No 11 jersey is Clarke’s to own.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.

